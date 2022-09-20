Why GTA 6 taking place in Vice City is a huge deal

One interesting detail confirmed from the massive GTA 6 leak is that the game will return to Vice City. This location is something many fans speculated would be the main setting. Multiple early leaks referenced the city, but there wasn't proof then.

It is vital to mention that screenshots and gameplay footage, unfortunately, cannot be shown here. Such evidence isn't hard to unearth online, so curious GTA 6 fans can easily find videos on it on various social media.

Thus, the photos used here will be generic.

Vice City is finally making its return in GTA 6

GTA 6 will look a lot better than the Definitive Edition pictured here (Image via Rockstar Games)

The setting of a game plays a pivotal role in any medium. In the Grand Theft Auto universe, fictional cities often spoof real-life towns. Such parodies range in terms of importance. An example of a minor one is any in-game building that looks nigh-identical to its real-life counterpart.

A more notable example would be an in-game event that obviously parallels something that happened in the real world. For example, the Los Santos Riots in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas mirror the real-life Los Angeles Riots.

In this case, fans can expect GTA 6 to have some references to Miami (although the full details remain unknown). While the setting can play a crucial role in a game's plot, it's also vital to mention that some players are just nostalgic for Vice City.

Nostalgia for Vice City

Some fans just love this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The proverbial adage reads, "absence makes the heart grow fonder." In this case, players haven't seen Vice City as the main destination for a new Grand Theft Auto game since 2006. It's been nearly two decades, and fans have gotten plenty of other great video games in the series since then.

The following games have been released since Vice City Stories:

Grand Theft Auto IV and its DLC episodes

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

All of these games focused on Liberty City or Los Santos as the primary location. Thus, fans have gotten quite accustomed to those two settings. By comparison, the only recent title to reference Vice City is the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, which was a panned remaster.

Therefore, everyone's itching to return to this popular hotspot.

Seeing an old place in HD

Its age certainly shows (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most noticeable problem with Vice City is that it's never had a great graphical overhaul like Liberty City and Los Santos. Even if the GTA 6 leaks represent a game that is nowhere near completion, it's worth mentioning that the title has a ton of potential visually.

It's going to be a glorious moment when fans can finally see this fictional city in HD. The circumstances surrounding the leak are unfortunate, but there's no denying that its hype was huge. Readers should know that the primary setting was only a small part of the main leaks.

Other details included:

The two main protagonists (Jason and Lucia)

A bunch of dialogue

Several gameplay features

GTA 6 does not have a confirmed release date. Fans excited about this new title must be patient until more news arrives.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Vice City return? Yes No 0 votes so far