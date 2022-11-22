5 things revealed from the GTA 6 leaks that players should look back at

It has been two months since the internet got its hands on the leaked GTA 6 clips, and fans are still fascinated by everything revealed in those videos.

Many hardcore GTA fans are still analyzing all of these leaked clips and constantly trying to uncover any little secrets that others may have missed on their first viewing.

This means that many of the obvious features from the leaked videos may have been ignored by many players. So, this article will talk about five things they should analyze again.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 things players should re-examine from GTA 6's leaked videos

1) Animations

The animation of the NPCs revealed in the leaked videos was definitely the highlight of the entire debacle. Players were able to see that there is a deep sense of realism when it comes to how the characters move and react to high-pressure situations.

Thus, there are many small details that they may not have noticed. For example, the clip where a robbery was happening in the diner and the way NPCs were running around or ducking their heads showcased small elements that made this scene very convincing and realistic.

So, it is highly likely that if fans start analyzing these NPC animations, they will find various behavioral quirks that are hidden in plain sight.

2) Dialogues

In many of the leaked videos, players can see and hear NPCs talking to each other. However, if they listen closely, they can get little pieces of information about the upcoming game and even locations or events that were not directly revealed in the videos.

Fans have already deciphered many locations through NPC dialogues, such as the Hamlet and the Monument of Leonida. Therefore, it is logical to say that more information can be uncovered by just listening to NPCs talk to each other.

3) Locations

Locations were another major part of these leaks, and fans were able to find out many new and old areas by just looking at the leaked clips. The best example of this was how quickly they were able to find out that GTA 6 will be taking place in Vice City.

From this, one can imagine how many more secret places they may find out just by combing through all of the leaked videos again and paying close attention to the environment where the gameplay is taking place.

4) Police mechanics

If fans are going back to the leaked videos, they should definitely focus on every clip involving the police. This is because many enthusiasts have already found a myriad of advanced mechanics regarding how the authorities interact with the player's actions.

Since the cops have always been an integral part of the franchise, there has been major improvements in their AI in GTA 6. Thus, if players want to know more about them and how they function, they should view all of the footage that feature them.

One of the things they might have managed to discover is how the police remember the license plate, model, and color of the player's car after they commit a crime. So, from this, it is pretty clear that there are more things to explore when it comes to the police in GTA 6.

5) Weapons

Weapons were showcased in a lot of the leaked videos, and thus it will be easier for players to take an analytical look at them again.

In the videos, they can see that every single gun is sculpted with a lot of care and precision. Their animations are also very realistic, especially how the player's character handles the recoil from them.

Therefore, players should go back and view all of the clips that had weapons in them as their advanced animation, combined with realistic movements, will definitely reveal something new.

Additionally, their design is also an important aspect to look at because from this, one can accurately predict how much effort GTA's developers have put into other interactive objectives in the game, such as interiors, cars, planes, and more.

