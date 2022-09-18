GTA 6 dialogue clip seemingly supports validity of recent leak

A massive GTA 6 leak has just surfaced on the GTAForums website, and it has taken the internet by storm. A folder containing 90 video clips (supposed test footage from an early build of the game) was made available for download by an anonymous leaker.

One of the clips, which was shared on Twitter, shows the male protagonist observing two NPCs having a conversation.

Note: The leaked clips cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

New GTA 6 leaked dialogue speaks of GTA 5's events

The original leaker goes by the username "teapotuberhacker" on GTAForums, the popular community forum website for Grand Theft Auto. He posted two links on the website, which lead to the same file.

A Twitter user by the name of RedRaaz (@RedRaazYT) posted one of the videos on the popular social media site. It shows the male protagonist, who is apparently called Jason, watching two NPCs conversing between themselves by a poolside. Here's a transcript of what they're talking about:

NPC1: "I'm just looking at this video Shanese posted on Lifeinvader."

NPC2: "Yeah, so Jay Norris can download your f*cking brain and sell it to the Chinese."

NPC1: "Come on. Not this sh*t again. And Jay Norris is dead, man."

NPC2: "Oh yeah, he's dead, is he? Just like there's a country called Finland..."

NPC1: "What?"

NPC2: "...and a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Bite my crank. Tiny people with tiny nooses around their necks shoveling sh*t down our throats until we start to like the taste."

NPC1: "Oh God he's off again."

NPC2: "Don't let the f*ckers own you. Smash that sh*t on the ground. Break out of the f*cking cage. Am I right?"

The last question that the NPC asks seems to be directed towards the protagonist. This implies that NPCs can directly confront the playable characters in the game and draw them into their conversations.

Why this leak seems genuine

The videos in the leak appear to be a test build footage in every way; they are too detailed to be fake. Given that Michael killed Jay Norris during the "Friend Request" mission in GTA 5, the dialog mentioned above has a direct connection to the game.

Lifeinvader is a satirical version of Facebook, and Jay Norris is a parody of Mark Zuckerberg. This conversation appears to be a reference to the real-world private data leak scandal in which Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg were reportedly involved.

The southern accents of the NPCs in this and many other videos appear to validate leaks claiming that the game is set in Florida. There's even a Metrorail train with Vice City written on it.

