GTA 6 concept map made in Cities Skylines

Map leaks are always a huge part of the conversation regarding Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. However, in recent times, many players have started creating their own GTA 6 maps using whatever resources are available to them so that they can illustrate what they think the upcoming title should look like.

This sentiment was exemplified in a recent Twitter post by a user, PainkillerH20 who posted an image of a concept map for Grand Theft Auto 6 entirely created in the popular city-building game aptly called Cities Skylines.

This post has stirred a lot of discussion in the Grand Theft Auto community as it not only showcases the fanbase's excitement for the release of the upcoming GTA title but also their amazing creativity. This article will provide some more information about the post.

Members of the GTA Online community create concept map for GTA 6 in Cities Skyline

In the aforementioned Twitter post, readers can see how convincingly this concept art for Grand Theft Auto 6's map was created, although many minute details are still missing.

PainkillerH20 soon clarified that they weren't aware that this map was a concept map at first as they had not played Cities Skylines before, and the way it was made felt like a genuine leak.

This is understandable as any Grand Theft Auto fan who is not paying close attention to this image and is not aware of the other supposed map leaks that have happened in the past can easily be convinced that this is a real leak. Fortunately, many fans were quick to point out that the map is entirely fabricated.

Still, the efforts that went into creating this map in another game should be lauded as it looks like they tried to recreate the area near Escobar International Airport from the Grand Theft Auto Vice City map.

This concept map also taps into the popular sentiment of many Grand Theft Auto fans, which is that Rockstar Games should bring back several locations, if not all, from the previous iteration of Vice City, and give players access to visit them in the upcoming title.

Here's how the GTA community reacted to the concept map for GTA 6

A debate has started over whether the map for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game will be a faithful recreation of the older Vice City map or Rockstar Games will introduce new locations.

Nostalgia has become a really important aspect of the Grand Theft Auto games as they have existed for almost three decades now. Thus, many players are hoping to revisit many of the iconic locations of Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

One user even pointed out that Rockstar Games did bring many of the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas locations to Grand Theft Auto 5, so it is highly possible they could do the same for GTA 6.

Several Grand Theft Auto fans also showed some appreciation for the Cities Skyline as it has become one of the most popular city-building games in recent times.

The amount of freedom players get to experience in this game is unprecedented and this aspect of the game has to be one of the reasons why players were able to create this concept map in a very realistic manner.

Additionally, one user even pointed out how relaxing the game is to play and how easily players can express their creativity without constantly being bogged down by unnecessary constraints.

