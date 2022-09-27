Fans recreating GTA 6 map based on leaked footage

The investigation regarding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) leaks is still very active and Take-Two Interactive are doing their best to keep any related videos or images from being circulated with the help of DMCA strikes. But this did not stop GTAForums users from recreating the GTA 6 map with what they saw from the leaked footage.

According to Kotaku journalist Zack Zwiezen, a group of GTAForums members is collaborating to reconstruct an unofficial map for Grand Theft Auto 6 using whatever they can find from the leaked footage, as well as by using math, MS Paint, and Google Earth.

Here are some more details and information about this amazing project.

GTA Forum users have already banded together to recreate the map of Vice City from leak videos and are using creative ways to avoid any copyright strike from Take-Two Interactive

The above tweet showcases the latest version of the unofficial map made by users of GTAForums and will probably be updated in the future with more locations attached to it.

Map recreating is not something new to GTAForums. When the original Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer was launched, users of the forum recreated the map of Los Santos before the game's official release.

However, the Grand Theft Auto 5 project was way easier to work on as they could use officially released images from Rockstar Games for reference. The following is the Grand Theft Auto 5 map recreated by GTAForums users, back in 2013:

But for the GTA 6 map, things could be a little challenging as members cannot share any kind of footage from the leak, even for reference, as they could get a DMCA strike, resulting in the collapse of the entire project.

As a result, members have resorted to many creative techniques that bypass this limitation and keep the map recreating process alive. Some of these methods were revealed by journalist Zack Zwiezen who interacted with users working on the project.

He stated that the most basic step users carried out was to use images from Google Earth in place of the leaked screenshots. To assist in contextualizing some of these images, a few people have begun opening Microsoft Paint and drawing rudimentary but usable recreations of scenes seen in the leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 videos.

Some users annoyed with this method decided to share the leaked videos on Discord servers so that they could safely analyze the in-game coordinates to understand the relationship between different locations and how they are connected.

Others even started using mathematics to triangulate locations, so that they could be as accurate as possible. This is a work in progress and the team has been dedicating many hours to authentically recreating the GTA 6 map for fans to see in the future.

