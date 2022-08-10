How evolving nature of GTA 6 might change future of gaming

Thanks to the constant updates for GTA Online, there’s a genuine chance that it could affect how Rockstar Games approaches its future games. This way, it can create a living, breathing world instead of mainline entries that have a defined ending.

A recent report from Bloomberg on the change in culture at Rockstar has led many to think GTA 6 will be unlike anything players have experienced in a mainline entry so far.

Could GTA Online change future of mainline series entries?

GTA has been known for its nihilistic, grim view of the world, painted with a broad brush, and it has paid big dividends for the company. After all, Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most financially successful video games of all time.

Rockstar used to essentially be a “Boy’s Club.” Employees were expected to crunch and work days and nights, in addition to the toxic workplace environment.

Since then, there has been a serious culture change to avoid doing things like “punching down” at groups marginalized in the past. This has led to updates that are enjoyable for everyone, instead of people feeling like they are being mocked or insulted.

The modification resulted from a major outcry about the working and life conditions at the game development studio. This has changed a great many things about the company, and not just in the actual games themselves.

While these things are great, one thing has stood out a lot: how the developers approach Grand Theft Auto Online. The way they release periodic updates instead of just crunching out content gives some hope for the future of GTA 6.

Rockstar confirmed that it plans to update the title over time, regularly adding new missions and cities to help fight crunch and create a deep, living world. This isn’t a shock, considering Grand Theft Auto Online’s performance.

The main game people have been playing for the past decade in the series, after all, is Grand Theft Auto Online, a vast, open world that regularly sees changes. It has storylines, but it has no real ending, per se.

Rockstar has clearly seen the Grand Theft Auto Online formula works, and it seems like they use it to show what could be. A good example is Cayo Perico, a Caribbean Island. The way that area looks could be a sneak peek at what the future of the franchise is going to be.

After all, the next game in the franchise is set to take place in Vice City but also has a city based on Rio de Janeiro. It wouldn’t be a far stretch to assume it could be one that could be used to influence and shape the other.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise’s future could easily be this open, living world style that receives regular updates. This could easily be motivated by finances as well since GTA Online makes mountains of cash for Rockstar.

It would also make for a far more exciting experience if Grand Theft Auto players could hang out together in Vice City if they choose. Not everyone wants to be forced to play online, though.

There is a chance that the upcoming game could be similar to GTA Online so that the world is alive and users all share the same experiences. Could this lead to them being harassed when they just want to play the latest Grand Theft Auto? It absolutely could.

However, the prospect of a Grand Theft Auto game with a single-player story and a constantly growing and evolving world is exciting. This is, of course, speculation.

There is little concrete information on Grand Theft Auto 6 at this time, but previous statements by Rockstar could hint at a more open future for the franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer