5 ways in which Red Dead Redemption remake can live up to the franchise's legacy

With rumors of a possible announcement for the Red Dead Redemption remake doing the rounds, the hype surrounding the franchise has sprung back to life. Fans of the original game are eagerly anticipating the news of the release and with it, the game being brought up to speed for a new generation of enthusiasts. But as it stands, information about the same has been hard to come by.

Nevertheless, taking into consideration how much work and effort Rockstar put into both games, the same can be expected from the remake. While the original holds firm even to this day, seeing a few changes implemented will make it an unforgettable experience for the ages.

A lived in world and four other adaptations that will make Red Dead Redemption remake stand out in every way

1) A lived in world that tells its own story

The world of Red Dead Redemption is the living and beating heart that's at the center of everything. It's one of the main reasons that put the game on the map and has captivated the imagination of fans ever since. What makes it special is, that aside from being an open world, it feels lived in. Taking inspiration from RDR2, the Red Dead Redemption remake needs to make use of this element to the maximum.

Every nook and cranny of the map should feel lived in, or, at the very least, feel like it has played a role in someone's life. Being able to explore the world and come across memorabilia left behind by others makes for a thrilling experience. A spine-tingling example of this would be the Donner Party, a group of pioneers that set out towards California and got stuck due to heavy snowfall.

Keep in mind that this event took place in 1846, whereas RDR2 only takes place in 1899. To find the remains of these settlers, after so many years, is a testament to just how lived in the world was made to be. This is just one small example in the grand scheme of things.

2) Complete customization of weapons and appearances

Alexander @ex5_prime

RTX 2060Super | HDR | 2K

#RDR2 Arthur in Butcher's Creek with his gold plated weaponsRTX 2060Super | HDR | 2K Arthur in Butcher's Creek with his gold plated weaponsRTX 2060Super | HDR | 2K#RDR2 https://t.co/8VEWcRBWB5

While having guns of different varieties is enough to get the blood pumping, the ability to customize a pair of dueling pistols by making them solid gold never gets old. This is one of the major features that the Red Dead Redemption remake needs to implement at all costs. While having a coat of paint covering the firearm is a good way to attract unwanted attention, it's also a style statement.

This upgrade and customization system would be a welcome sight for fans of the franchise. Given that players will be looting stagecoaches and trains to make a living, being able to spend the hard-earned money is of the essence, and what better way to spend it than on weapons?

Moving on from weapons and to appearances, the Red Dead Redemption remake needs to add a more fluid system when it comes to style statements. Rather than limiting players to using a fixed set of outfits, the freedom to mix and match will add a lot of value to the game. If nothing else, players will be able to go out in fashion.

3) More random encounters that feel amazing

clay 🪴 @_claypot got the best random encounter in RDR2 got the best random encounter in RDR2 https://t.co/dT7al2CLSv

The original Red Dead Redemption had enough random encounters to keep players happy and content. However, they pale in comparison to what RDR2 has to offer. Such being the case, having more random encounters in the Red Dead Redemption remake would be immense. This is the only franchise in which more is actually better.

From facing off against gangs to winning shooting competitions, they all felt organic and amazing. Even the ones that didn't go as planned still manage to feel fun. It will be interesting to see what Rockstar has in mind for the remake and whether they will tweak the existing random encounters that exist in the game or merely add in new ones.

4) Interesting characters that add value to the storyline

Achilles !!! @STARLIT_WONDERS



This conversation is just them giving you a little sneak peak into Arthur’s descent into hopelessness and depression RDR main story spoilers? Idk man //This conversation is just them giving you a little sneak peak into Arthur’s descent into hopelessness and depression twitter.com/i/web/status/1… RDR main story spoilers? Idk man //This conversation is just them giving you a little sneak peak into Arthur’s descent into hopelessness and depression twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aKu4ePfRXt

Red Dead Redemption already has an interesting host of characters. From the main protagonist, John Marston, to the forever scheming Dutch van der Linde. While they are in every right central to the storyline, it's hard to forget good supporting characters. While there already are many that fans will remember, adding in a few more wouldn't hurt.

Given how story-oriented the Red Dead Redemption remake will be, there's no harm in talking to some lively old-timers to get some kicks in-game. Perhaps giving players a choice to do some things differently will also add value to the dynamics that are associated with other characters that populate the world.

5) Side activities that will keep players busy for hours

Aggressively Paranoid @Aggressiveleepa The one time I didn’t mind fishing in RDR2 The one time I didn’t mind fishing in RDR2 🐴🐴 https://t.co/j4aZtPoLRz

Side activities played a huge role in both Red Dead Redemption and its successor. They kept players busy for hours while exploring the world and allowed them to take short sabbaticals in between the main storyline. These activities were well fleshed-out and had a lot of planning put into it. From bounty hunting to dueling, there was never a dull moment.

To live up to the legacy of the franchise, the Red Dead Redemption remake should add in all the side activities from the original game and then some. Things like fishing and perhaps gold prospecting would be a great add-ons. It would give players all the more reason to fall in love with the game.

Poll : 0 votes