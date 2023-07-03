Red Dead Redemption remaster release date leaked

Rumors of a Red Dead Redemption remaster have been making rounds on social media for quite some time now. However, following the backlash from the GTA Trilogy, many believe that Rockstar Games scrapped the idea of a remaster for the original Red Dead Redemption title. While this notion does make sense to an extent, given how popular the series is, missing out on the opportunity to have a Red Dead Redemption remaster is rather odd in the grand scheme of things.

That being said, according to new rumors that have surfaced, the Red Dead Redemption remaster is not only in development but will also release soon. While this speculation might be enough to get the community going, there seems to be evidence to back this statement.

On June 15, 2023, The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea issued a new rating for Red Dead Redemption.

Given that the original game already had a rating in place many years ago, there's no reason to issue a new one more than a decade later. While many video games do have their ratings revived due to certain situational events, this is hopefully not one of them.

All logic points towards a brand new title in development. If such is the case, when will the Red Dead Redemption remastered be available?

When is the Red Dead Redemption remaster expected to be released?

Based on the rumors and the podcast episode where Colin Moriarty, former IGN editor, mentioned that he had seen proof of development, August is the speculated deadline.

According to him, it would seem that the Red Dead Redemption remaster can be expected to release as early as next month. If not the game itself, the announcement trailer for the same may be showcased by then.

Keep in mind that this timeline is being speculated based on rumors and eyewitness accounts of the game beginning in development. There's no concrete evidence, and Rockstar Games is yet to officially even provide a hint for the same. With the bulk of the focus being entirely on GTA 6, this timeline may change at any moment.

Nonetheless, taking into account Moriarty's statement and the recent rating issued, something is definitely brewing. Hopefully, more information about the same will come to light by the end of this month.

If August 2023 truly is the date for the grand reveal, fans of the franchise will not have to wait too long to see proof. Stepping into the shoes of John Marston after a decade and then some will be an experience truly unlike any other.

