Is Red Dead Redemption remake or remaster real?

Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption is regarded as one of their best games to date. The acclaimed 2010 open-world action adventure set near the end tail of the Wild West era continues to impress. As such, fans have been clamoring for a modern rendition for quite some time now. Interestingly, there have been rumors over the years of a potential reimagining. Updated ratings for the original game could suggest a new development behind the scenes.

This was spotted on a page under the South Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee board's website. Coupled with past trends, fans might have something exciting to look forward to.

All we know about the alleged Red Dead Redemption remake or remaster

Ben @videotechx The new rating for Red Dead Redemption includes a new expression for 'body damage', now what's even more weird the expression 'body damage' is only used in ratings for RDR2 and Doom titles. The new rating for Red Dead Redemption includes a new expression for 'body damage', now what's even more weird the expression 'body damage' is only used in ratings for RDR2 and Doom titles. https://t.co/i3wwShw1SF

There have been rumors since before 2021 of a modern update to the classic original. Over the past two years, things have heated up with insider claims that Rockstar is bringing Red Dead Redemption to current consoles. However, nothing has come of it since then. As of the recent happenings, updated age and gore ratings for the game have sparked the rumor mill again.

The new updates include references to body damage in addition to excessive blood. The former was not a thing for the original game and has thus far only been given to the modern DOOM titles and Red Dead Redemption 2. Moreover, this new listing is entirely separate from the 2010 game and has a classification date of June 15, 2023. So it has to mean something.

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Red Dead Redemption has been re-rated for console on June 15, 2023 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. As spotted by Reddit user u/New-Camel-5219, the 2023 rating seems to have the words "body damage" added in the violence section compared to its original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Red Dead Redemption has been re-rated for console on June 15, 2023 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. As spotted by Reddit user u/New-Camel-5219, the 2023 rating seems to have the words "body damage" added in the violence section compared to its original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c6ovzYoK05

It could suggest a remake built upon the framework laid down by the 2018 prequel game. Rockstar is no stranger to remakes and remasters, either. Their Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition packed three classic 3D GTAs in one enhanced package. Developer Remedy Entertainment is also doing the upcoming Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes with Rockstar.

Whatever the case, the remaster/remake case certainly looks legitimate. Fans would be more than happy to revisit the beloved open-world classic. The studio has not released a new game since Red Dead Redemption 2. So even an older title with a fresh coat of paint should tide players over until the next GTA release.

Red Dead Redemption remaster/remake expected release date

At this point, it is a matter of "when" and not "if" for this project to be revealed. Given that the ratings were updated recently, we could see an announcement shortly. Perhaps even a release for late 2023.

For the record, the South Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee has "leaked" future games and updates in the past with additions to their databases. So gamers only need to play the waiting game.

Will this rumored Red Dead Redemption remaster/remake also come to PC?

Keen-eyed users may have spotted a distinction among the ratings shared on social media. The CC-NV tag refers to consoles, while the CC-NP one is for PC. The image suggests that this new listing hints at this new RDR rendition only to be slated for the console. After all, there is no PC tag. Does this mean the game could be exclusive to current-gen console platforms?

That is not unlikely. The original Red Dead Redemption was also exclusive to PS3 and Xbox 360. It has not received a PC version, while the subsequent prequel has. So even if it is exclusive to the console, it could likely be shackled to those platforms for a short time. Given the massive user base on PC for Red Dead Online and GTA Online, it would be unfathomable for Rockstar to omit their PC audience.

Given that the original is over a decade old, it would undoubtedly benefit from a modern graphical uplift like several other classics that deserve one.

Poll : 0 votes