GTA 5 10th anniversary clothing leaked ahead of their official release this week

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Sep 12, 2023 14:20 GMT
Insider leaked Rockstar Games' souvenirs for GTA 5's 10th anniversary (Image via GTA Wiki)

While the entire GTA Online player base is eagerly waiting for the 10th-anniversary celebration of Grand Theft Auto 5, data miners have leaked some new clothes related to the event. According to Rockstar Games’ recent Newswire on September 7, 2023, the anniversary update will go live on the multiplayer game on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

However, players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can already acquire the leaked clothes from their wardrobes.

Some of these apparels were also leaked during the Grand Theft Auto Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC release on PC. Now, the console users can also check them out beforehand.

Rockstar Games is rumored to release new clothing items in GTA Online for Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th anniversary

On September 12, 2023, Tez2 (x/@TezFunz2), a renowned insider and data miner, shared a video leaking all the upcoming cloth items in GTA Online. According to them, Rockstar Games will release five apparels during the event.

All the items will be listed under the ROCKSTAR ANNIVERSARY lineup, and their names are as follows:

  • Rockstar Gothic Sweater
  • Rockstar Red Logo Sweater
  • Rockstar Atomic Logo Sweater
  • Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater
  • Rockstar Warp Hoodie

However, the video also showed some additional clothing items listed below:

Rockstar Says Relax Tee

The leaked Rockstar Says Relax Tee in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Rockstar Silver Jubilee Tee

The leaked Rockstar Silver Jubilee Tee in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Rockstar Lion Crest Tee

The leaked Rockstar Lion Crest Tee in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Rockstar NY Hoodie

The leaked Rockstar NY Hoodie in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Tez2 further added that all of the leaked GTA 5 10th anniversary items may not be rewarded to players at the same time.

youtube-cover

While the insider is known for their several accurate predictions in the past, readers are advised to wait for the gaming studio’s official announcement to get more details about the GTA 5 10th anniversary event.

However, Rockstar Games previously teased a few things coming to the multiplayer game as part of the event. In its latest Newswire, the studio mentioned the Bravado Hotring Hellfire sports car, new collectible missions, and many more items that will be released in the upcoming period.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
