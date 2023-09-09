5 things to expect from GTA 5's 10-year anniversary

GTA 5's 10-year anniversary is fast approaching. This legendary game was first released worldwide on September 17, 2013. Nearly a decade later, it has sold over 185 million copies globally. Rockstar Games has already revealed some small plans to celebrate its 10-year anniversary via a Grand Theft Auto Online update set to be launched on September 14, 2023.

Some unofficial information about what to expect next week is also worth covering. Certain datamines include some credible leaks. By comparison, any rumor is far more sketchy. Let's start with the official information regarding the upcoming 10-year anniversary event before diving into leaks related to this occasion.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Here are five things you can expect from GTA 5's 10-year anniversary

1) Debut of the Bravado Hotring Hellfire

A photo of the new car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games didn't reveal much about what was going to happen in GTA Online's 10th-anniversary update that celebrates the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5 a decade ago. However, this studio did state that the Hotring Hellfire would be debuting in the upcoming patch. Here's what a relevant passage from the September 7 Newswire article says:

"Next week, look out for a special event that celebrates the 10 year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V in GTA Online with new collectibles, the ferocious Bravado Hotring Hellfire sports car, and more."

This new Sports car may excite players, even if it wasn't originally from GTA 5. Nonetheless, this is at least one confirmed topic that gamers should know.

2) New clothes in Online

Expand Tweet

Some leaks, such as this one from floorball, also unveil new content that is supposedly planned for GTA 5's 10-year anniversary. One thing that has been datamined is the inclusion of more clothes that players can get in Grand Theft Auto Online. This leak above shows several costumes under the Outfits: GTA V Anniversary section.

They are as follows:

The Homie (based on Franklin)

The Retired Criminal (based on Michael)

The Groupie (based on Trevor)

There are also a few generic T-shirts for content related to GTA 5. For example, Bugstars and Go Go Space Monkey will be featured on some new tops.

3) New weapon tints in Online

Expand Tweet

Three weapon tints have been datamined to be part of Online's GTA 5 10-year anniversary event. As per the leak above, they are as follows:

Employee of the Month Finish (Micro SMG)

Suede Bucks Finish (Carbine Rifle)

Uncle T Finish (RPG)

Employee of the Month references Franklin, Suede Bucks is obviously based on Michael, and the Uncle T Finish is inspired by Trevor. All three new weapon tints are expected to be available in Grand Theft Auto Online. There is no indication that they will be present in the single-player game.

4) No big update for GTA 5's single-player mode

Only Online seems to be getting new content next week (Image via Rockstar Games)

No datamines suggest that the single-player version of Grand Theft Auto 5 will be getting a big update. Many gamers used to want more substantial patches for this title, but Rockstar Games only updates Grand Theft Auto Online these days.

It is worth noting that there are several leaks for Grand Theft Auto Online's future content, so gamers can expect more from that game.

5) Other surprises

Expand Tweet

Some gamers think that Rockstar Games could announce something tied to Grand Theft Auto 6 around GTA 5's 10-year anniversary. It is worth noting that no datamined content in Grand Theft Auto Online suggests something that significant will happen.

Still, never say never. There is always a slim chance that gamers could get some kind of big surprise, especially since GTA 6 is rumored to be released in Fiscal 2025. Rockstar Games has said that more content will come in Grand Theft Auto Online with next week's update than just a new Sports car and some collectibles.

Perhaps the "more" part of Rockstar's original message is tied to other weekly update shenanigans. Either way, gamers will find out on September 14, 2023.

Poll : Do you believe GTA 6 will be teased in the GTA 5 10th anniversary update for GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes