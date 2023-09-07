Everything known about Bravado Hotring Hellfire in GTA Online so far

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is a Sports car in GTA Online that will debut on September 14, 2023. Rockstar Games has already confirmed the release date in their September 7 Newswire post. Many details have already been datamined for this brand-new automobile, so let's look at what gamers can expect from it next week.

It is one of two vehicles left to debut in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, with the other being the Albany Brigham. The Bravado Hotring Hellfire will become available to purchase alongside the planned GTA 5 10th anniversary patch for GTA Online from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

All GTA Online news and leaks about the Bravado Hotring Hellfire

The new Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a quick rundown of what players should know about the Hotring Bravado Hellfire when it debuts in the next GTA Online weekly update:

Price: $1,810,000

$1,810,000 Where to buy: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos Vehicle class: Sports

Sports Vehicle capacity: Two people

Two people Drivetrain: RWD

RWD Real-life inspiration: The Dodge Challenge SRT TA2

Players should note the vehicle is neither weaponized nor armored. There is also no Trade Price datamined for it. The true top speed is yet to be determined since the car has not been released, meaning popular YouTuber Broughy1322 hasn't recorded it yet.

Some players may like the appearance of the car (Image via GTA Wiki)

The in-game description for the Bravado Hotring Hellfire has already been datamined in GTA Online. It states:

"The Hotring Hellfire is a stock car for those who've never known anything other than first place. The kind of people who wake up rock hard in pole position and fall asleep covered in champagne at the top of the podium. But what if that's not enough? What if there was somewhere beyond first place? We don't even know if that's possible, but maybe you can drive there. And if you can, this is the only car that'll do it."

It is worth noting that no HSW or Imani Tech upgrades were datamined for this car. At the very least, the Bravado Hotring Hellfire has been datamined to have 30 liveries, making it a good choice for customization. The other non-livery options are nothing noteworthy and are of the standard variety GTA Online players can expect.

If this car sounds good to you, don't forget that it costs $1,810,000, which is moderately high in the current metagame.

Release date

Rockstar Games stated the following in their September 7 Newswire:

"Next week, look out for a special event that celebrates the 10 year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V in GTA Online with new collectibles, the ferocious Bravado Hotring Hellfire sports car, and more."

That means the release date for the Bravado Hotring Hellfire in GTA Online should be September 14, 2023. Weekly updates tend to be released around 4 am (EDT). Hence, you can expect to purchase this new car at the same time on September 14, 2023.

Note that all content from datamines is always subject to change upon release. All the leaks discussed in this article come from dataminers, while the official news about the release date is by Rockstar Games.

