8 best open-world games like GTA 5 for PS5 in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is one of Rockstar Games' most successful titles. The game was originally released in 2013 and has spanned three generations of consoles. It will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary, but most players are now looking forward to its sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6. Since Rocsktar hasn't revealed when it will come out, players have to look towards other titles.

Fortunately, there isn't any shortage of games on modern consoles, and many of them can provide a similar experience. Here is a list of eight best open-world games like GTA 5 for the PS5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Cyberpunk 2077 and 7 more best open-world games like GTA 5 for PS5 in 2023

1) Mafia III: Definitive Edition

The Mafia franchise is arguably the best alternative Grand Theft Auto experience available. The series has three entries, and although the original game is incredibly dated, its remake was recently released on modern hardware. However, Mafia III: Definitive Edition's open world feels the most realistic out of them all.

The game is set in the 1960s and the developers have done a great job in capturing the feeling of that decade. Like GTA 5, players will find many cars to drive around, a variety of weapons, a sizeable and diverse map, all with a deeply engaging story at its helm.

2) Watch Dogs 2

When the first Watch Dogs game was revealed, many believed that it would give a tough competition to GTA 5. Sadly, it was riddled with bugs and didn't live up to the expectation. Ubisoft rectified most of the errors and released a much better game in the form of its sequel, Watch Dogs 2.

Akin to its predecessor, Watch Dogs 2 is focussed on technology and its effects on the world. It is set in a beautifully crafted rendition of San Francisco, that feels brimming with life at all times and can be explored by players at their leisure. Once the different hacking abilities are mastered, there is a lot of fun to be had in its open world.

3) The Crew 2

One of the biggest attractions of GTA 5 and its Online Mode are the cars that they include. The catalog feels endless and new additions are introduced regularly. Therefore, those looking for a game with similar options and driving mechanics can pick Crew 2. It features a massive open world that can be explored using different rides.

Although Crew 2 is devoid of any on-foot action, it is a great choice for car enthusiats. Interestingly, one of the maps in this game is of Miami, which is the inspiration for Grand Theft Auto 6's rumored setting, Vice City.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was not able to live up to its hype upon launch, but most of its issues have been ironed out by now. It is quite a fun game in 2023 with a futuristic city to explore and its open-world element is unlike any other.

Away from the city is a desert, which reminds fans of Blaine County. Additionally, there are lot of interesting weapons and vehicular options along with character customization, far more advanced than GTA 5.

5) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 puts players in the middle of a revolution on the island of Yara. The location is picturesque an d offers a lot to do besides the main campaign. Although the majority of the map consists of wilderness, the city is quite active and features a great selection of vintage and modern vehicles.

That said, one of the best aspects of Far Cry 6 are the weapons. While many are quite realisitc, there are also those that push the boundaries of realism and contribute towards a fun gameplay.

6) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2) is easily one of the best games of all time. It is a testimony of what Rockstar Games is capable of at its very best. RDR 2's open-world is probably as close as it gets to real-life. The world feels alive and lived-in at all times.

Players can interact with each and every NPC and decide how the conversation goes. Almost every character is captivating and its story is nothing short of a Hollywood blockbuster.

7) Red Dead Redemption

Despite coming out before RDR 2, Red Dead Redemption's story takes place after the events of that game. It was originally released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but Rockstar recently released it on the PS4/5 and the Nintendo Switch.

While it lacks the technological prowess of RDR 2 and GTA 5, it is nothing short of a great game. There is a lot to do in its early 1900s open-world map, which players can explore on horseback.

8) Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of three of the most beloved games in the series. Needless to say, no other game can provide a GTA 5-like experience quite like a GTA game itself. Players can do almost everything in these games that can be done in Rockstar's 2013 release.

One of the titles in this set, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, is also set in the same location as GTA 5, Los Santos. However, they do lack an online mode like GTA Online, wherein players can earn money using GTA Online money glitches.

