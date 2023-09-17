5 reasons to get Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online in 2023

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a robust SUV that falls in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Off-Road vehicles category. It debuted with The Contract DLC update in December 2021, featuring an impressive design based on the Hummer H1. While the Mil-Spec certainly isn't among the fastest rides in the game, there are plenty of factors compelling enough to warrant its purchase.

To celebrate Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary, Rockstar Games has raised the payouts of several in-game jobs. Buying this car is one of the best ways of spending the money made this week. So, let's take a look at five reasons to get the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online in 2023.

Imani Tech upgrades and 4 more reasons to get the Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online in 2023

1) Strong defense

Completing missions is one of the main ways of making money in GTA Online. However, these jobs can sometimes become quite challenging if players are greatly outnumbered. The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec can be quite useful in these kinds of situations or while battling other players in a public session.

This is mainly because of the SUV's bullet-resistant windows which can survive multiple shots from some of the strongest weapons in the game before breaking. The Patriot Mil-Spec can even be fitted with Slick proximity mines that can be deployed at will and are very effective when being chased.

2) Mounted Machine Guns

For $297,000, GTA Online players can install front-facing dual machine guns in their Patriot Mil-Spec. This can be done at the Agency vehicle workshop or any other that allows weaponization. These guns have a rapid firing rate and are placed high enough to aim right at the opposing vehicle's windows.

Those who feel the machine guns are positioned slightly too high can try lowering the vehicle's suspension via customization to deal with this issue. Installing this weapon might seem expensive to some, but it is a good investment towards getting the best out of the Patriot Mil-Spec.

3) Imani Tech upgrades

There are only 14 Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online as of writing, and the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is fortunately one of them. In Imani Tech-compatible cars, players can either install a Missile Lock-On Jammer to combat Homing Missiles or a Remote Control unit.

This modification category also includes extra Armor Plating, which allows the Patriot Mil-Spec to survive the following amount of explosive hits:

Homing Missiles: 11

11 RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bombs: 3

3 Explosive Rounds: 9

9 Rhino Tank Cannon: 1

However, you must also upgrade its standard armor to the maximum capacity to achieve this level of resistance.

4) Decent choice for off-roading

There are many things to do in Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode. When players aren't busy making money, they can set out to explore Blaine County's vast landscape. Traversing its uneven terrain can be challenging for many vehicles, but the Patriot Mil-Spec can move pretty well on unpaved roads.

The SUV stays balanced on rocky terrain and can even maneuver when partially submerged. It might not be the best car for off-roading in the game, but this is certainly an added bonus with all of its other features.

5) Reasonable price

The price of a commodity is a major deciding factor in its purchase. As far as cars are concerned, their cost increases with the number of features. However, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec has a rather reasonable price tag of $1,710,000. It can even be brought down to $1,282,500 by unlocking its Trade Price.

This makes it one of the cheapest Imani Tech cars in the game. If the Patriot Mil-Spec also appears in GTA 6, it has the potential to be one of its best cars. Nevertheless, the GTA 6 leaked footage seemingly did not feature this ride.

