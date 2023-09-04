How to get a lot of money in GTA 5 Online: 5 tips and tricks

There are numerous ways to accrue money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's Online mode. It is a competitive multiplayer game wherein players must work hard to establish their criminal empire and get rich over time. Since Rockstar Games might introduce new content in the near future, making money and buying necessary equipment is the right way to gear up. The most basic ways of doing this involve businesses and missions, but there are a few alternatives as well.

Most of these methods can be executed by both beginners and veterans, but some require a hefty investment. With that said, let's take a look a five tips and tricks to amass a lot of money in GTA 5 Online.

Random events and four more tips and tricks to accrue a lot of money in GTA 5 Online

1) Heist Elite Challenge

Heists are the best outlet for making money in GTA 5 Online. There are plenty of them in the game, with The Diamond Casino Heist and The Cayo Perico Heist being the most profitable ones. Interestingly, all heists include an Elite Challenge, which pays a bonus reward upon successful completion.

Its prerequisites are different for each heist. For instance, the Cayo Perico Heist Elite Challenge requires players to complete its finale within 15 minutes without being detected and failing any hacks. This is a neat trick for getting a lot of money while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Diamond Casino mini-games

The Diamond Casino wasn't originally a part of GTA 5 Online, instead being introduced with a content update much later. Players can visit this casino to participate in a variety of mini-games such as Blackjack, Roulette, Slots, and more.

However, as these games are based on luck, they are not a reliable way of making money. That said, the potential earnings could rise up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in a relatively short time. The Diamond Casino also has a Lucky Wheel, which can reward players with a free vehicle.

3) Random events

Random events such as Smuggler Trail and Finders Keepers occur arbitrarily in GTA 5 Online and are represented by a blue dot on the map. Rockstar Games also reintroduced Armored Trucks, another popular random event, to the game recently. These events spawn after spending around 16 minutes in an online lobby.

Completing them does not require a lot of hard work, and each rewards players around $25,000.

4) Weekly updates and bonus rewards

Expand Tweet

Every Thursday, Rockstar releases a GTA Online weekly update, which doubles or even triples the standard payout of certain in-game jobs. For example, the August 31, 2023, weekly update increased the Nightclub's daily income by three times, allowing players to make a lot of money passively.

Details of each weekly update are provided by insiders ahead of time, as well as Rockstar Games' Newswire posts. Weekly update bonuses are also applied to multiplayer game modes, such as Adversary Modes, so keeping track of them is always beneficial.

5) Money glitches

GTA Online money glitches provide a lot of money without requiring much work. That said, they involve certain steps that must be executed precisely to successfully perform any glitch. While some of them help earn millions of dollars, others provide in-game items for free.

However, Rockstar Games is quick in patching such money glitches via background updates. Hence, it is possible that some of these tricks might not work all the time. That said, the community stumbles upon new money glitches regularly.

