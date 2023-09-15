5 big things added to GTA 5 in the last 10 years

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 will turn 10 years old on September 17, 2023. The past decade has been extremely eventful, with Rockstar Games constantly adding new elements to the title. While the majority of content updates concern the game's online mode, such as DLC updates, new cars, bikes, and businesses, there have been a few additions in the story mode as well.

Today, players can experience both aspects of Grand Theft Auto 5 on modern consoles in the best way possible. To commemorate the game reaching a major milestone, let's look at five big things added to GTA 5 in the last 10 years.

First Person Experience and 4 other big things added to GTA 5 in the last 10 years

1) Graphics Modes

Originally released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, GTA 5 was ported to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2014 and subsequently to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as well. However, each re-release enhanced the game to some degree. In its Next-Gen console version, players can choose between three Graphics Modes: Fidelity, Performance, and Performance RT.

Fidelity implements Ray Tracing, runs the game at 4K resolution, but locks it at 30 FPS. On the contrary, Performance allows it to run at up to 60 FPS at a lower resolution. Performance RT is for those who want the best of both worlds. When activated, the title can run at up to 60 FPS while featuring ray-traced reflections.

2) The Diamond Casino and Resort

The Diamond Casino and Resort are one of the most interesting additions to GTA 5's online mode. It was introduced in the summer of 2019 and replaced East Vinewood's original casino that was present since the title's launch. While the original was inaccessible, there are a variety of things to do at the Diamond Casino.

Players can participate in table games such as Blackjack and Three Card Poker, bet on the Inside Track, or spin the Lucky Wheel to try and win a free car. There is even a heist related to the Diamond Casino through which one can earn millions.

3) First Person Experience

Since Grand Theft Auto 3, all titles in the series are played from the third-person perspective. GTA 5 is also among them, but its PS4, Xbox One, and PC release added a First Person Experience mode. This camera mode is optional and can be switched on or off at any point while playing.

Needless to say, it has completely changed how this game was meant to be played. It is even accessible when driving cars or flying aircraft and results in a more immersive experience. As Rockstar was able to implement it flawlessly in this title, there is a good chance of its return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) The Cayo Perico Heist

Heists are an essential part of GTA 5's story mode. They were not available in its online mode at launch, but the developer added them eventually, allowing players to make millions with their friends. What makes The Cayo Perico Heist, which debuted in 2020, stand out is that it can be completed solo.

It takes place on the Cayo Perico island, which is entirely separate from Los Santos. Today, The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best money-makers in the game. The latest GTA Online weekly update raised the payout of several jobs, but this heist was unfortunately not among them.

5) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II is hands down one of the biggest elements added to GTA 5 in the last 10 years. That said, its addition is quite controversial and has divided the player base. While this weaponized flying bike is quite fun to play with, long-term fans of the series argue that futuristic vehicles like it do not belong in this franchise.

The Oppressor MK II is heavily used by griefers to cause chaos in online lobbies. To combat this, Rockstar recently raised its price to eight million dollars to make it less accessible. Hence, some players might need GTA Online money glitches to afford it.

