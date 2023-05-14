5 of the best character skin mods for GTA 5, ranked

Skin mods allow GTA 5 players to completely change the way their protagonists look. More often than not, these extensions are usually used to get third-party characters into the title. There are many ways to import and export video game models, leading to these types of mods being incredibly popular to download, install, and employ. The five listen in this article are used by a lot of people and might be familiar to readers.

All skin mods mentioned below are available on gta5-mods.com. If you wish to get any of them, search for the entry you're interested in on that site to find it. Note that some of these options require you to use AddonPeds to install them. Download this script modification to help save yourself the headache of wondering how to get everything configured.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective. The list below is based on personal tastes regarding the quality of each mod.

Five amazing character skin mods for GTA 5 that you have to try

5) Spongebob Protagonists Pack

Patrick, Squidward, and Spongebob chilling together (Image via Samrep69, legendario9991)

Not all GTA 5 skin mods have to be serious, as will be clear in this suggestion. Patrick, Squidward, and Spongebob are three iconic characters that many people know and love. While they seem huge in this game, that's primarily due to how their proportions are designed.

Nonetheless, if you ever wanted Spongebob to do something he would never actually do in the show, then this mod is for you. One can even download other character models for a crossover unlike anything ever seen before.

4) John Cena

One of the most famous wrestlers in the US (Image via Mishka Volkav)

The GTA 5 skin modding community, surprisingly, has a fair amount of WWE-related content. Anybody who loves wrestling likely already knows who John Cena is. However, there's a good chance that the reader is familiar with him due to his status as a meme, not to mention his memorable acting career.

Either way, the John Cena GTA 5 skin mod shown above resembles the wrestler quite well. If Franklin's attire is changed, this offering can replace him.

3) HD Tommy Vercetti

You probably have seen this character model before (Image via lunchxbles)

This old classic has been used in many fan-made videos, including hypothetical Grand Theft Auto Vice remasters. While the Trilogy ended up disappointing many gamers, this HD Tommy Vercetti skin mod is quite nice to use. Anybody who loved Vice City might get some enjoyment out of playing as that character once again.

Best of all, you can swim in GTA 5, so seeing an HD Tommy take to the waters is pretty amusing. Besides that fun little interaction, this model is basically a good remastered skin that looks better than the Trilogy version.

2) HD Universe Carl Johnson

Arguably the best Grand Theft Auto protagonist ever made (Image via almico & Polkien)

Speaking of iconic Grand Theft Auto protagonists, CJ is among the most adored. As with the Tommy Vercetti example, HD Universe Carl Johnson makes a memorable character look much better than its Trilogy counterpart. Its model can be seen above. Surprisingly, the Trilogy came out after both these skin mods were released.

CJ is one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto characters ever made, especially amongst those who are nostalgic for the classic PS2 titles. It's always a pleasure to see fans recreate him in some capacity, especially since there was once a trend to import his model into games that weren't even Grand Theft Auto.

1) Tifa Lockhart Final Fantasy 7

Some of her outfits (Image via alex189)

Tifa Lockhart is one of the most iconic female video game characters of all time, so having a skin mod featuring her would seem like a no-brainer. This model comes from Dissidia Final Fantasy NT and looks quite excellent by GTA 5 standards. Some advantages of this particular mod include:

Good facial rigging

Several costumes to choose from

It definitely looks like the character and not a cheap copy of her

All three points are especially relevant since some other GTA 5 skin mods tend to be quite lazy by comparison. If you're a fan of Final Fantasy 7, then you cannot go wrong with this entry.

