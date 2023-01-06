5 best Final Fantasy 7 Remake mods: Stuttering Fix, Aggressive Companions, and more

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been on PC for a while now, and of course, it didn’t take long for modders to do their good work. Like any good PC title, this game can be improved through the power of mods.

There’s no way I can list all of the mods you can run, but I want to focus on the ones that make the gameplay better and more enjoyable.

There are many amazing cosmetic mods that you can try out. A few of my personal favorites for Final Fantasy 7 Remake are the Sailor Moon mod for Tifa and Aerith, Kingdom Hearts 2’s Cloud outfit, and one that gives Tifa her Advent Children outfit.

There are also several mods that are not suitable for younger audiences, but you won't find them here. Listed below are five amazing Final Fantasy 7 Remake mods to make gameplay more enjoyable.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

What Final Fantasy 7 Remake mods do you absolutely need?

1) FFVIIHook (Console unlock)

Simply put, FFVIIHook unlocks the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Dev console. It lets you access a wide assortment of commands and adjustments for your game. You can change your overall performance in so many ways. This includes adjusting resolution performance, which can help make the hair look less grainy.

You can make Final Fantasy 7 Remake look sharper and adjust several settings you normally cannot. While this is helpful to the casual player, it’s even more useful for modders.

2) Equipment Rebalance - Increased Materia Slots (Balance)

While I loved the weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, many of them felt like they had pretty weak Materia slots.

This mod reworks the Materia slots and defense stats of all the equipment in the game. All weapons now have an extra independent slot, capping out at three linked pairs and an unlinked slot. Many armor slots will also have eight slots. Additionally, the armor pieces will have increased defense, making Hard Mode far more palatable.

Equipment Rebalance's modder pointed out that the attack/defense in the game’s formula heavily favors attack, and that’s one reason the gear has more defense now. This mod also adjusts weapon stats, but not as in-depth as armor. It’s an amazing mod to use if the game feels too hard.

3) Advent ReShade (Visuals)

Advent ReShade is an HDR fix for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The modders behind it have worked their magic on several other games in the past.

This mod adds improved HDR lighting effects and other visual updates. Another reason I like this one is that it has a minimal effect on your performance, even on weaker PCs.

Advent ReShade should make the game look prettier without resulting in a slowdown for lower-end PC. While I don’t understand how the modders did it, it really makes the game pop. If you want the game to look more attractive but can't tune the game up because of system requirements, you should try this mod out.

4) Stuttering Fix - DXVK Method (Gameplay improvement)

One complaint that players have about the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the loading and stuttering problem. The game doesn’t always run smoothly, especially on PCs that don’t feature incredibly powerful GPUs. For this reason, Stuttering Fix is a must-have mod.

Before you ask for a refund on Steam after purchasing Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you should try this mod out. It is ideal for gamers who are having framerate issues and optimization problems. You can pick it up from Nexus Mods.

5) Aggressive Companions (Balance)

This is easily my favorite Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod. One of the genuine problems I had was that despite having a party of three, more often than not, the members felt useless. They lean more toward being defensive, but I’m an aggressive player. I want to rush in and start stomping out the forces of evil.

If you’re going to fight ShinRa Electric Power Company, you need to be aggressive. However, it’s worth noting that they will still defend against incoming attacks.

Aggressive Companions is still experimental, according to the modder, but I love the idea of my team actually attacking more frequently. This is especially true when playing New Game+ on Hard Mode, as I feel like I’m the only party member doing work.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has thousands of mods of all types. No matter what you’re looking for, it’s likely that it is on Nexus Mods. If the game is doing something that it shouldn’t, the odds are high that a modder has fixed it for you.

