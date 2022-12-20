What carries over to the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion New Game Plus mode?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remake of the 2008 PlayStation Portable (PSP) classic, has had a positive reception from the community ever since its launch a couple of days ago. The title introduces new features to the remake along with updated combat mechanics, gameplay aspects, and summoning.

The narrative is also quite compelling, as it is somewhat like an origin story to Final Fantasy 7. As players progress through the game, making Jack stronger and obtaining high-level items, others are curious as to how much of their progression in the game transfers over to New Game Plus.

There are a lot of obstacles to overcome as players explore the conflict between Midgar and Wutai, facing various challenges, and collecting rare items and resources.

Hence, it’s no surprise that some players have been wondering about which items and achievements they will get to keep when they move onto the New Game Plus mode in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Everything that transfers over to Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion New Game Plus

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’s New Game Plus mode is unlocked only after players beat the main story of the game in any one of the difficulty modes. Irrespective of the number of side quests completed, the new mode will unlock as soon as you have made your way through the main mission and reached the end credit scene.

One New Game Plus mode will then unlock and players will be able to experience the game again, but this time, with some of their character and item progression carrying over.

While there is no additional story or mission content in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’s New Game Plus, here are some of the things that will carry over from the base game:

Zack's level.

Experience Points

SP

Acquired Gil

Play time

Items (certain exceptions apply)

Materia

Equipment status (certain exceptions apply)

DMW Progress

DMW Limit break / limit verge count

Buster Sword proficiency

Mail (Tutorials, Useful tips)

Players will be able to carry over all the abilities invested in Jack, along with his level and Materia gathered during the course of the game.

This will make progression in the New Game Plus mode significantly easier, as players get to try out all the late-game moves on early-game enemies and bosses.

Players looking to conquer New Game Plus in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion are advised to play the base game on lower difficulties so that they have an easier time collecting all valuable resources and making Jack and his DMW characters stronger.

New Game Plus enemies get exceedingly difficult and the NG+ mode on a preset hard difficulty might be tough to beat even for seasoned players.

