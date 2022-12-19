How to obtain the Quake, Costly Punch, and Flare Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Apart from scaling Zack with more XP and upgraded weapons and skills, you will be able to make progression in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 much easier with the help of items like Materia.

Materia allows you to use some of the most valuable skills in the game, making it quite useful when you have to take down some of the hardest encounters in the game.

While there are a great number of Materia that you will be able to acquire in the course of a playthrough, there are three in particular that many in the community consider to be must-haves.

The Quake, Costly Punch, and Flare are considered the best Materia in the game. However, while these are highly sought-after, many in the community are confused as to how they can go about obtaining them.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can acquire the Quake, Costly Punch, and Flare Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Obtaining the best Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Here are three of the best Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and how you can acquire them.

Here are three of the best Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and how you can acquire them.

1) Getting Costly Punch

The Costly Punch is a Command Materia that will help you deal a massive amount of damage to an enemy. However, as the name of the skill itself suggests, using it comes with a catch, as Zack’s health will be sacrificed for the massive amount of damage that the item will help him do.

What makes the Materia even handier is the fact that the damage dealt penetrates through shields, so it won't be negated by Barrier and MBarrier spells.

You will be able to unlock Costly Punch in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion after you have completed 55% of the main narrative.

2) Getting Quake

Quake is considered one of the best-attacking spells in the game and can be purchased from the Wutai Secret Shop for 18,000 Gil, making it quite an expensive option.

When using the skill, the ground beneath Zack will shift and deal a great amount of damage to all enemies who are in range. It’s one of the best AoE Materia to go for in the title, but it won't work against enemies who have flying abilities.

Quake's usage is situational, but it’s still one of the best Materia in the game.

3) Getting Flare

The Flare Materia can only be unlocked once you have completed the following missions in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion:

M3-4-4

M5-4-3

M8-6-4

M9-3-6

It’s a magic skill that creates a blinding white light that instantly damages enemies for a big chunk of their health pool. However, it costs 77 MP for every cast, making it one of the more mana-hungry options to go for in a fight.

