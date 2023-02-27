Top 5 WWE mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Despite Rockstar Games' resentment toward the community of GTA 5 modders, these creative and extraordinary individuals are keeping the game afloat. Some mods are amazingly spectacular and sometimes even shock players with their features.

Professional wrestling is extremely popular in the gaming community. WWE has kept a monopoly in the industry for more than 60 years with its exclusive pay-per-view events like Summerslam, Royal Rumble, and Wrestlemania and superstars like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and The Rock.

That said, these mods in the game are also praiseworthy. This article covers some of the greatest WWE mods in GTA 5.

John Cena 2.0 and 4 other marvelous GTA 5 WWE mods that boost gameplay to the next level (2023)

5) WWE Face-Paint Pack 3.0

WWE Face-Paint Pack 3.0 mod in GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

In this mod, players can apply face paints of three famous WWE Superstars in the game:

Ultimate Warrior

Sting

Goldust

This skin mod was created by the famous modder TestedModz, and its face paint skin models are inspired by 2K and Take-Two Interactive's WWE 2K15. It was released in 2015 and is still a popular mod with over 300 downloads.

4) WWE SmackDown Arena 1.3

This trendy WWE mod has over 8.8k downloads. It lets players spawn the Smackdown Arena into the game. The arena design is inspired by the one in WWE 2K15.

According to the mod's README file, a high-poly ring with over 200,000 polygons was added in its second update, drastically improving its arena design. The arena can only be entered with the Super Jump cheat enabled since it is a few feet above the ground.

3) WWE Loading Screens

This mod is a loading screen in which WWE Superstars will appear when the game is loading, hence the name. Several wrestlers can be seen in the loading process:

Roman Reigns with the blue-colored WWE Universal Championship

Drew Mcintyre with the WWE Heavyweight Championship

John Cena in his signature Never Give Up neon green jersey

Cody Rhodes flaunting his American Nightmare emblem and attire

Alexa Bliss with her Miss Little Bliss WWE persona

The mod has over 450 downloads and was released last year in 2022.

2) WWE Roman Reigns Apparel Pack with Hats for Franklin

One of the best clothing mods in GTA 5, this mod enables players to dress up Franklin in Roman Reigns' apparel pack, which consists of branded caps, tank tops, and half- and full-sleeve t-shirts.

With over 1.5k downloads, this mod was released in 2016 by another famous modder GTMachinima. Here are some of Roman Reigns' mottos that are printed on the clothing:

I Can & I Will

Hit Hard, Hit Often

Spare No One, Spear Everyone

Believe That

One Versus All

Roman Empire

For true Roman Reigns fans, this mod is fun to use in the game, and it is exciting to see a non-WWE video game character in WWE clothing.

1) John Cena 2.0

It is the community's most downloaded and featured GTA 5 WWE mod. With an astoundingly high figure of over 83,000 downloads, this skin mod is a true example of quality modding.

It features the 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena with breathtaking graphics of the rendered skin model. Players can enact the WWE Superstar in all GTA 5 situations, like the one in the video above, where John Cena takes on a moving train.

There aren't many amazing WWE mods for the game, but some are the true definition of quality. Players can enhance their gameplay experience by role-playing as WWE Superstars.

Poll : 0 votes