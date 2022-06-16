Top 5 zombie mods for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 mods have the potential to radically change almost everything about the base game and create a whole new gaming experience that players might not even think was possible. One of the best examples of these ambitious mods is the zombie survival mods for GTA 5.

These zombie mods will flawlessly turn GTA 5 into a zombie survival game for players who not only want a unique experience in the city of Los Santos but also want to play GTA 5 with new gaming mechanics.

Unfortunately, due to the popularity of zombie mods, there are a lot of options to choose from, and it might get difficult for players to decide which one is best for them. So to help them with their decision by narrowing down the options, this article will provide them with five of the best mods they can download for GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion

Five best zombie mods GTA 5 players should consider using in 2022

5) Zombie Car Pack

The first guideline players need to remember while traveling after installing the Zombie Car Pack mod is never to leave the car. The armored vehicles are equipped with mounted weapons and even missiles to deal with zombies during the San Andreas invasion.

With this mod, players have to mainly use weaponized cars to survive in the zombie-infested city, almost offering a Mad Max-esque world in which survival without a vehicle is next to impossible.

4) The Dead Among Us Project

The Dead Among Us Project is a fantastic addition to Grand Theft Auto 5 that transforms the bustling streets of Los Santos into a terrifying, long-forgotten region populated by ancient blood-chilling monsters. GTA 5 has never been more thrilling than it is now, and it's all thanks to this mod.

Technically, it's a map-conversion mod that turns Los Santos into a zombie-like landscape. However, great ambient effects like abandoned automobiles, rusting textures, and overgrown foliage lend much-needed depth to the area, making the overall experience that much more realistic.

3) Military Base

The Military Base, as its name indicates, is a mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 that allows users to set up a zombie survival base of operations in the game. This one, too, is a map-conversion mod.

The modified military installation is supposed to be the player's center of operations during the zombie apocalypse, and players can hide in the towers or behind the encampment's strengthened walls.

A destructive RM-10 Bombushka plane is also featured in this mod, as well as a vehicle workshop where players may customize their automobiles with all of the tools they'll need for the invasion.

2) Simple Zombies

Despite its name, this is the most comprehensive zombie apocalypse mod for GTA 5. It comes with a crafting system, rudimentary inventory, and a wide range of supplies, making it the perfect zombie experience in GTA 5.

Players must be aware that zombies are drawn to noise, and if they are not careful, they may attract a whole horde. This is why players may need to assert themselves and let their survivors know that they shouldn't shoot without the player's approval. Moreover, as this is a survival mod, players will also have to sleep and manage their hunger.

1) The Zombie Apocalypse Series

The Zombie Apocalypse Series mod converts Los Santos into a zombie-infested city, filled with streets and places that resemble something from a live-action zombie movie. In order to survive the swarms of zombies the mod throws at the player, they will need to keep their stamina, thirst, and hunger bars full.

Players will encounter dangerous locations marked with a red flare, implying that exceptional treasure may be obtained here. However, these areas are usually defended by other players who are also trying to get their hands on the same loot, so zombies aren't the only ones trying to break through the walls.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far