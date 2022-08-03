How to fix stuck loading screen in GTA Online (2022)

GTA Online has been around for almost a decade, and players all over the world log in every day. OG fans of the franchise are accustomed to regular glitches and bugs and have learned to live with them.

However, one particular bug that has been irritating players over and over again is the frozen loading screen. The endless bird's-eye view of Los Santos with the tiny white loading circle at the bottom pops up unexpectedly when players start the game.

This article will cover the possible fixes for this bug.

Methods to fix the stuck loading screen in GTA Online

For gamers who grind GTA Online every day, the stuck loading screen bug is the worst nightmare. It is similar for players who do not have too much time every day and just play the game to relax.

There are a few things that can be done to possibly fix this error. However, different systems and versions of the game may get a fix via different methods.

Players can complete the following steps to try and fix the error:

Open the Steam Library and locate GTA 5 on the left column.

Right click on the game and navigate to Properties.

From there, click on 'Local Files' and then 'Browse.'

This will open up a new window displaying the game's main directory.

Locate the game launcher executable file and go to its properties.

Then switch over to the Compatibility tab and check the 'Run as Administrator' box.

Hit 'Apply' and then 'OK.'

Another thing players can try is to update their graphics drivers by visiting the manufacturer's website. Similarly, gamers can also try updating to the latest version of Windows. However, before running the game, the files should be verified by visiting the 'Properties' menu.

Even after following the steps above, some gamers may still be stuck on the skycam with endless loading time. Another quick fix involves checking the resource monitor within Windows. To do this, GTA players need to complete the following steps:

Hit CTRL+ALT+DEL while the game is running to open the Task Manager.

Click on the second tab from the left; it should be called 'Performance.'

Select 'Networking' from the list on the left, and then click on 'Open Resource Monitor.' This will open up a new window showcasing all the programs using the network.

Locate GTA 5 and right click on it.

Click on 'Suspend' and leave it like that for 15 seconds.

Next, right click again and select 'Resume.'

Tabbing back into the game now should fix things.

A few other simple methods include quitting and restarting the game, checking the server status on the Rockstar website, checking whether the game has a pending update, and restarting the router.

To eliminate the possibility of character files being corrupted, players can also try to load into a different character and check if it is loading up.

These are the most common and effective fixes that players have found useful.

GTA Online players from all over the world have faced this issue, and some still face it to this day.

There is no permanent fix for this solution as every gamer is located in a different place, using a unique system and network. Most of the time, the error is caused due to a problem from the client side rather than the server.

