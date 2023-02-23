Top 5 FiveM map mods for GTA 5 in 2023

FiveM map mods for GTA 5 are still quite the rage today. If you're looking for one to use in single-player or when roleplaying, then this article's list should help you out.

This listicle will focus on several different types of GTA 5 FiveM map mods, so there's bound to be at least one entry that will appeal to the reader. The content shown below should work in 2023 and beyond. Lastly, make sure to read the installation requirements from the offerings' pages; everything in this article can be downloaded from GTA5-mods.com.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the best GTA 5 FiveM map mods (2023)

5) All Police Stations Open

Anybody who enjoys GTA 5 RP knows that gamers love being cops. Players roleplaying as officers of the law is a very common sight on many popular servers. Thus, a simple FiveM map mod that opens all the police stations is worthwhile for many Gamers.

This old 2019 FiveM map mod still works well in 2023, especially for those looking for something that lets them immerse themselves in the world of criminal justice. All Police Stations Open ensures a good time in the single-player game, although there isn't much for the protagonists to do in these buildings.

4) ParkingV

ParkingV was made by VerpiMoDz (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

VerpiMoDz is a modder who has made several good GTA 5 FiveM map mods. ParkingV is one of their most popular ones, and it's essentially a modded parking lot. That may seem rather mundane, but this offering is worth mentioning since much of VerpiMoDz's work would be perfect to use on roleplay servers.

The location shown in the image above is professionally made and would be a cool spot to use for any sort of meeting in a wide variety of roleplaying scenarios. On a related note, players need to join the creator's Discord to get whitelisted and have access to free maps for their servers.

3) Monza 1966

The 1966 Grand Italian Prix took place in Monza, and what this GTA 5 FiveM map mod gets its name from. While it might have happened long before most people reading this article were born, it is worth noting that some gamers absolutely love racing. And What better environment for that sort of hobby than an actual location where a Grand Prix took place?

There are a few different variations regarding this mod's map layouts from Monza 1966, so pick the setup that is most interesting to you. This offering's gameplay takes place west of the main island where GTA 5's events transpire.

2) Wooden Chalet

Wooden Chalet is a GTA 5 FiveM map mod that is essentially a lovely little resort, which would be a good pick for anybody planning a vacation. In a way, it's sort of like a fancier Cayo Perico. You can expect to find the following with this mod's resort:

A big outdoor pool

Plenty of trees providing nice shade

A garage

A heliport

A new interior that you can enter

Wooden Chalet also offers two settings regarding how much vegetation you want during its installation process. The creator of this mod recommends that players use a top-tier graphics mod like Natural Vision to enhance the location's natural beauty.

1) Simpsons Hit & Run - Level One

Version 1.01 of this GTA 5 map mod includes support for FiveM. Thus, it is eligible to be on this list. More importantly, this modification introduces a familiar level from The Simpsons: Hit & Run. That video game was an iconic GTA clone that has garnered quite an audience over the years, whereas other copycats have largely fallen to the side.

Some people might feel nostalgic, revisiting Springfield. If that's something you want to happen to you, then you should check out this modification. This faithful recreation is quite fun to explore, especially since some of its objects have the same silly physics as they did back in The Simpsons: Hit & Run.

