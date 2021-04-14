New GTA 5 mod lets players play the Cayo Perico Heist in Story Mode

Some players love the base game of GTA 5 and often wish that they could play the Cayo Perico Heist in it. Fortunately for them, they can now do so using a mod developed by HKH191.

Mods significantly enhance the experience of games that are fortunate enough to have them. Unsurprisingly, GTA 5's modding scene is enormous. The game has mods for practically everything, including GTA Online activities and missions.

GTA Online has many noteworthy missions, but the Cayo Perico Heist is the most recent one in the game. It's a fun heist full of exciting action, with several ways to approach it. Even the preparation missions for this heist are memorable. This makes it the perfect candidate for a mod in the base game of GTA 5.

HKH191 is known for releasing quality GTA 5 mods. His mods have been downloaded over a million times, with the recent Cayo Perico Heist mod for the single-player campaign in GTA 5 having over 1,000 downloads. Given the quality of the mod, it's likely that it'll grow exponentially in the next few days.

Players who are interested in checking out the mod can find it under this hyperlink.

To begin the Cayo Perico Heist, the player needs to purchase the Kosatka at the docks and enter it. From here, they can do the preparation missions and, eventually, the heist itself.

What is the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online?

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most popular missions in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist is a heist that takes place on the island known as Cayo Perico. While the name might sound obvious, the main objective of the heist isn't as apparent.

In the Cayo Perico Heist, the player is tasked with stealing some important files for Miguel Madrazo. The player then has to plot how to arrive at the island. They can even steal some bonus artifacts from El Rubio (the main antagonist of the island). Predictably, the GTA 5 mod replicating this heist in the base game mirrors a lot of the actions found in GTA Online.

Why do players want to play the Cayo Perico Heist?

In the Cayo Perico Heist, the player is tasked with stealing some important files for Miguel Madrazo (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online heists tend to be of higher quality than the base game's heists. This is largely thanks to the amount of time dedicated to both games. GTA 5 was released in 2013, while the Cayo Perico Heist was released in 2020. Seven years is a lot of time to improve upon the original heist formula.

In GTA Online, players love to do the Cayo Perico Heist because it's an excellent way to make money. Obviously, this isn't an issue in the base game of GTA 5. If somebody is willing to mod the game to play this heist, they can also use mods for free money.

Still, the Cayo Perico Heist is a blast to play through. Some players don't want to grind GTA Online just to play the heist. Downloading the mod listed above is a great solution for these kinds of players. After all, they can skip all of the boring parts of GTA Online and jump straight to the action.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.