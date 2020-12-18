5 best things about GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC

GTA Online fans have been treated to all sorts of title updates that have brought new Heists to the game.

From an Ocean's-esque blitz through the Diamond Casino to the over-the-top Michael Bay-isms of the Doomsday Heist, players have certainly seen a lot in this Grand Theft Auto offering.

However, the most action-packed and ambitious Heist has just arrived and brings a whole host of new elements. The DLC introduces players to El Rubio and his private compound of Cayo Perico Island, the nerve center for his narcotics operation.

Along with the new Heist, the game contains fantastic new additions to the GTA Online experience that fans are sure to appreciate. Here's a look at the best things about the latest DLC.

Five most enjoyable aspects of GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC

#5 - Music

Apart from all the gameplay elements, this is also GTA Online's biggest ever musical update. The game sees the addition of three new radio stations as well as new music for existing ones.

The host lineup is also plenty impressive, as one of the newer radio stations, Kult 99.1 FM, will be hosted by none other than The Strokes and The Voidz frontman Julian Casablancas.

From the alternative sounds of Madchester to hypnotic house music, there is something for everyone in GTA Online's soundtrack. Apart from this, the newest nightclub in Los Santos will host some of today's finest DJs, such as Keinemusic, Moodyman, and Palm Trax.

Music has always been an integral part of the GTA experience, and this DLC does a lot to provide a much-needed update to the sonic experience of the game.

#4 - The Cameos

Only a handful of games are so deeply ingrained in pop culture as the GTA franchise is. This is why more and more celebrities and icons are open to appearing in these games in cameos and sometimes even as characters.

While Ray Liotta and Samuel L. Jackson's performances will forever be legendary, the cameos also go a long way in making the games feel special. GTA Online has had several hilarious and iconic cameos, and this DLC brings a couple more or so.

Dr Dre, Jimmy Iovine, and DJ Pooh appear in a hilarious cutscene that will forever be part of the franchise's legacy. Being the industry's bonafide legends, Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine's appearances in GTA Online were met with surprise and awe from the fanbase across the board.

#3 - The Heist Setup

The Setup to the Heist is always a balancing act for Rockstar as it simply cannot be either too tedious or way too easy for the players. This time in GTA Online, the setup and preparation directly influence how the Heist will play out and how much of a hard time players will have.

If gamers have put in the work and found tools such as the grappling hook, they will be able to scale walls that they otherwise couldn't have. This makes for a cause and effect relationship that is refreshing to see in GTA Online.

It also adds a tonne of gameplay depth to GTA Online and attaches importance to the Setup mission in the game. Gathering intel and doing things such as cutting off the power lines are definitely steps in the right direction for Rockstar Games.

#2 - Pegassi Toreador

What would GTA be without the vehicles? A question that need not be pondered upon as Rockstar gives plenty of options for the player to spend their money on. Fast cars are always good; fast cars that look beautiful are even better.

One of the newer cars in GTA Online, the Pegassi Toreador, is precisely that as it combines blistering performance with stellar looks. The vehicle is a submersible, meaning it can also be driven underwater, making for one heck of a versatile vehicle.

Its powerful boost allows it to tear down the highway and even avoid missiles from the detestable Oppressor MKII. The Toreador is a must-have for fans of retro-style vehicles that also pack one heck of a punch.

#1 - El Rubio

El Rubio himself is plastered all over the promotional material in GTA Online, and his character truly is larger than life. Not just a cookie-cutter drug lord with no sense of humor, El Rubio is quite funny when it comes to it.

The character could have just as easily been a hothead with a penchant for offing his goons at the slightest provocation, but Rockstar chose to go down a far more hilarious route.

The man simply isn't just all about the narcotics business as he loves throwing a good party and is almost a likable presence. However, he isn't all sunshine and rainbows as he can be intimidating with a mean streak to him.

El Rubio is a character that should make a return in GTA games in the future as he is simply too much fun to be wasted.

