Viral tweet explores the humorous possibility of kids playing GTA RP becoming real cops in the future

GTA RP is unquestionably popular, which makes a viral tweet referencing it and the police roleplay servers that much more amusing.

Usually, popular tweets referencing these servers tend to involve famous streamers or some iconic moment. In this case, it's just a throwaway tweet that strongly resonated with well over a hundred thousand Twitter users.

The initial tweet was humorous before some of the responses took a more political or otherwise biased tone in classic Twitter fashion. All of the relevant tweets in this article happened on either January 31, 2022, or February 1, 2022.

One doesn't have to play in a GTA RP server to understand the humor behind the first tweet (shown below).

Funny viral tweet references GTA RP cops and "police roleplay servers"

Futchgod @futchgod in 10 years youre gonna get pulled over by a cop who played GTA5 police roleplay servers as a kid in 10 years youre gonna get pulled over by a cop who played GTA5 police roleplay servers as a kid

The above tweet has over 130K Likes on Twitter, and it's from an account that generally doesn't get anywhere near that. It's become viral, especially with the humorous connotation that future cops could be roleplaying as a cop in a GTA RP server.

Most gamers who frequently play in a GTA RP server might recall that there are many kids roleplaying as police officers. It seems to be one of the most common scenarios in a roleplay server, far more than any other profession at times.

The chance of at least one of the kids roleplaying today growing up to be a cop in the future can seem inevitable (although worrying to some).

6 foit tall wife @brawnisallihave @futchgod The amount of GTA 5 roleplay servers that are thin blue line themed and ran by cops is INSANE @futchgod The amount of GTA 5 roleplay servers that are thin blue line themed and ran by cops is INSANE

This tweet was a popular response to a previous viral tweet. Not every roleplay server suffers from this, but plenty of them have an abundance of police officers. For example, many servers with minimal requirements to join often state:

"Anyone can be a cop"

Some Twitter users also feel like there is a power dynamic that attracts children to becoming police officers in a GTA RP server.

free crazy t @yabichhh @brawnisallihave @futchgod And they all role play like "get on the ground show me your hands scenarios", inevitably shoot the person they're shouting at and laughing about it. Something about watching children roleplay the murder side of policing is deeply chilling @brawnisallihave @futchgod And they all role play like "get on the ground show me your hands scenarios", inevitably shoot the person they're shouting at and laughing about it. Something about watching children roleplay the murder side of policing is deeply chilling

That power dynamic isn't amusing for some users. Police brutality is a controversial topic, which inevitably leads to it being divisive on Twitter. In the case of roleplay servers, it also brings up the age-old argument about whether video games are a negative influence or not.

The future effects of kids playing GTA RP servers remain to be seen, although it is still just a video game at the end of the day. Millions of people played the old PS2 Grand Theft Auto titles and ended up perfectly fine.

Kids roleplaying as cops in a GTA RP server

There are plenty of rage videos that heavily feature children roleplaying as police officers. Whether it's the above example or one of many videos from the popular YouTuber, Soup, it's easy to see why some gamers lament seeing "kid cops."

It's incredibly annoying for some roleplayers, given the power dynamic that police officers have over them. In this case, children aren't going to do the best job. It's also partially why a viral tweet referencing them growing up to be real cops took off.

One would hope that any aspiring police officer playing in a roleplay server does a better job in real life than in the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

