Summit1g opens up about his anxiety while playing a cop in GTA RP

With 2021 being the year of GTA RP, multiple Twitch streamers are doubling down on their investment in the genre, with Summit1g being one of them. As part of giving his chat a new experience and character to watch, Summit1g has created a new avatar for himself on the server, and he goes by the name "John Charleston," who happens to be a police officer.

Addressing the challenges he's facing as this new character, Summit1g details the anxiety he goes through when trying to RP as the new character and why he may retire him soon.

Summit1g talks about anxiety while playing new GTA RP character John Charleston

In a bid to mix up his GTA RP content, Summit1g has introduced a new character to his audience by the name John Charleston (who's name is a play on his regular criminal character Charles Johnson). Saying that playing a new character gives him anxiety, Summit1g shared why he may retire the character soon:

"I'm kind of on the fence about my cop character right now, I don't know if its worth playing this character and feeling the same pressure I used to feel with Charles..... Playing John Charleston just reminds me of my first day on Charles and how awful it felt, I didn't even want to call anyone on the phone."

Having said that entering the new character's world brings about a lot of anxiety, especially when contacting players for intel and building relations, Summit1g is seemingly not keen on continuing to play as John Charleston in GTA RP.

Another barrier to his character is the fact that Summit1g has to pretend not to know the nuances of the game and the people of the server. "Playing dumb" is just boring and something he's not keen on doing.

Whether or not the streamer will continue with the new character remains to be seen, as Summi1g did return to Charles mid-stream in the last instance.

