5 best GTA 5 RP servers

The trend of role-playing in GTA has been around for years as it proves to be quite idyllic. Instead of being thrust into the spotlight, players can live out a normal life and inhabit whatever character they'd like to be.

To access GTA RP, players first need to join an RP server and go through the whitelisting process (if required) to start role-playing.

Many players are eager to play GTA 5 RP on a server frequented by their favorite streamers. However, most of these popular ones are premium servers where players have to engage in serious roleplaying. Moreover, getting into these servers is quite tedious and uncertain.

These are the best GTA RP servers

1) NoPixel

NoPixel, the most popular GTA RP server, has been operating for a few years, and every time they release a significant update, gamers want to join in the fun and try it out for themselves.

Players are offered around 200 server spots on NoPixel, but being whitelisted and accepted is not easy. Before joining, one must donate and go through a rigorous application process. NoPixel only supports 32 players at a time.

The server hosts popular streamers like xQc, Sykkuno and Summit1g.

GTA RP has been the most watched title on Twitch since the release of NoPixel 3.0, with individual roles including cops, sanitation workers and more.

2) Eclipse RP

Eclipse RP is another of GTA RP's most popular servers, with a long waiting list. There are numerous methods to earn money, spend it, and have a great RP experience, just as there are in NoPixel.

It has a large server capacity as well as a dedicated forum and Discord for players to participate in.

At any given time, this server may accommodate up to 200 players. The forum section is one of its more amazing aspects, explicitly laying out a plethora of crime factions for players to join, ranging from the Los Santos Irish Mob to The Clowns. Specific job postings, such as Los Santos Customs and Los Santos Medical Services, are also available.

3) GTA World RP

This server stands out since it is totally text-based, allowing those who aren't interested in speaking with strangers to participate in GTA RP.

GTA World, like the others, has a sign-up process, and the website claims that there are presently 500 members.

The server does have a lot of substance, since players may deal with businesses, factions, and personalize things to their heart's content, much like other servers.

GTA World is available through Rage, not FiveM, and includes a forum and a Discord server, just like the others.

4) MafiaCity RP

The MafiaCity server has been in the works for several years and is now open for registration. It has a "dynamic" legal and illegal group system, configurable player businesses and organizations, and all properties are for sale. It differs from the others in a few ways.

For one thing, it's hosted on Rage mode rather than FiveM, thus NPCs aren't required. This encourages player participation while also creating an immersive roleplaying environment.

Furthermore, when it comes to roles, the choices are endless. A player can be a dreadful criminal just as adeptly as a cop, a firefighter, or a modest car mechanic.

Players just need to have the Rage mod downloaded so they can join the server from their website.

5) Family RP

Although The Family RP is not the most prestigious GTA 5 RP server, it does have some serious role playing. For gamers who are more interested in the role playing component, this opens up a world of possibilities.

However, individuals who are unfamiliar with this aspect may find it difficult to join this server. To play, players must register and submit an application, and the waiting list might be rather extensive.

