10 Best GTA 5 tryhard outfits in 2022

GTA 5 is often praised for allowing players to change the appearance of their main characters whenever they want. Players can visit any clothing store in the game and just purchase any outfit they want.
All three main protagonists, Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, have a customizable appearance. However, with so many options available, it’s easy to get confused about what the best outfits for them are. With that being said, let’s look at the 10 best tryhard outfits in GTA 5 and GTA 5 Online in 2022.
Top 10 GTA 5 tryhard outfits for players to consider in 2022
10) Outbreak Outfit
This all-black outfit is for players who want to ensure they stand out from the crowd. This specific outfit is heavily influenced by a combination of three different categories: tech wear, vintage wear, and combat wear. The Outbreak Outfit makes the player feel ready for anything that the game has to offer.
Here’s how to get this look:
- Purchase a Black Flight Suit and save it
- Use Black Trenchcoat
- Use Black Leather Gloves
- Use Black Large Cargos
- Use Heavy Uniform Boots
- Use Black T-shirt (save this outfit in another slot, call it Outfit 1)
- Use Black Respirator Mask
- Use Black Dome Helmet
- Switch back to the Black Flight Suit you saved earlier
- Enter the strip club
- Switch back to Outfit 1
9) Tiger Outfit
The Tiger Outfit offers a different color scheme compared to other outfits in the game. It has a sporty yet tactical presentation with tiger stripes all over it. Wearing this outfit, players can show off the brave colors of a tiger and send a strong message that they are not to be messed with.
Here’s what players will need to make this outfit work:
- Tiger Scuba Outfit
- Black Tact Gloves
- Tiger Knit Balaclava
- Tiger Quad Lens Outfit
8) Tommy Vercetti Outfit
As its name suggests, the outfit pays respect to the protagonist of the famous GTA Vice City, Tommy Vercetti. The outfit has the same Miami, laid-back vibe that was present in the original one.
Vice City is one of the best games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and using this outfit is sure to take players down memory lane.
These are the items needed for this outfit:
- Blue Savanna Shortsleeve
- Faded Dark Blue Regular Fit Jeans
- White Plain Hi Tops
- Gold Crowex Chromosphere
7) John Wick Outfit
This one needs no introduction, as the name says it all. The outfit is inspired by one of the most popular action movies ever made, John Wick. In the movie, the character John Wick is played by the iconic actor Keanu Reeves.
The outfit is classy and can make your character look almost identical to how he looks in the movie.
Here’s how players can get the look:
- Black Regular Suit Pants
- Black Smooth Fitted Jacket
- Black Fitted Suit Vest
- Black Skinny Tie
- All-Black Oxfords
6) Winter Solider Outfit
Next on our list is an outfit that shares a resemblance to the famous MCU character, Winter Soldier, from the Captain America arc. Even though he's not the main protagonist, he has his own fanbase. Players can easily make their characters look like him, minus the metal arm, of course.
The following are the items needed for the entire outfit:
- Surfer Dude Haircut (Black)
- Devastated Eye Makeup
- Black Heist Pants
- Black Battle Vest
- Light Strike Vest
- Black Flight Boots
- Black Tact Gloves
- Black Bigness Face Ski Mask
- Mono Outlaw Goggles
5) Firefighter Outfit
This outfit is bright in color and still manages to look like a tactical attire, and it boasts the contrasting color choices of a firefighter outfit. Players can wear this firefighter-themed outfit and just roam the open world of GTA 5, waiting for an imaginary fire to put out.
Here are the items players will need to complete this look:
- Black Turtleneck
- Orange and Red Strapz Vest
- White Surgical Gloves
- Stone Leather Half Face Mask
- Orange Firefighter and Goggles Helmet
4) Kanye West Outfit
GTA 5 gives players the ability to look like their favorite real-world artists. This means that should you want to make your character look like Kanye West in the game, that's very possible.
If players have a Nightclub in the game, they can use this outfit to blend in with the party-loving crowd perfectly.
Inspired by one of Kanye's casuals looks, here’s what players will need to look like him:
- Green Flight Bomber Jacket
- Knife After Dark T-Shirt
- Classic Faded Low Crotch Jeans
- Pearl Plain Hi Tops
3) Red Bowtie Tryhard Outfit
This is a classy and tactical outfit for players who want to make themselves known as players who spend a lot of time in the game. With an overall black look combined with a red bowtie, this minimalistic outfit is sure to turn heads and attract eyes.
Here’s how to complete this look:
- Black Office Shirt
- Black Slim Fit Suit Pants
- Red Skate Shoes
- Red Bowtie
- Black Driving Gloves
- Black Bulletproof Helmet
- Black Casuals
2) Grove Street Outfit
The outfit is inspired by the classic look of the members of the Grove Street Families gang from the iconic GTA San Andreas. Grove Street is a place in GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas, and players can now make their characters look like they're associated with the green clan.
Players will need three items to make this outfit:
- Green Bold Check Shirt
- Olive Work Pants
- Green Plain Hi-Tops
1) Red Tryhard Outfit
The outfit represents a modern, sporty look for players who want to cover their characters with the color red. The addition of helmets and parachutes to this outfit makes it clear that players mean business and can wreak havoc in Los Santos.
Here are the required items:
- Cherry Motocross Racing Jersey
- White Leather Low Crotch Jeans
- All Red Studded Sneakers
- Red and Gray Armored Gloves
- Red Bigness T-Shirt Mask
- Black and Red Advanced Helmet
- Black Desert Scarf
To sum it up, GTA 5 and GTA 5 Online both give players the freedom to customize their characters, and getting any of the listed tryhard outfits is one way to make the characters look good and stand out.