10 Best GTA 5 tryhard outfits in 2022

GTA 5 is often praised for allowing players to change the appearance of their main characters whenever they want. Players can visit any clothing store in the game and just purchase any outfit they want.

All three main protagonists, Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, have a customizable appearance. However, with so many options available, it’s easy to get confused about what the best outfits for them are. With that being said, let’s look at the 10 best tryhard outfits in GTA 5 and GTA 5 Online in 2022.

Top 10 GTA 5 tryhard outfits for players to consider in 2022

10) Outbreak Outfit

This all-black outfit is for players who want to ensure they stand out from the crowd. This specific outfit is heavily influenced by a combination of three different categories: tech wear, vintage wear, and combat wear. The Outbreak Outfit makes the player feel ready for anything that the game has to offer.

Here’s how to get this look:

Purchase a Black Flight Suit and save it

Use Black Trenchcoat

Use Black Leather Gloves

Use Black Large Cargos

Use Heavy Uniform Boots

Use Black T-shirt (save this outfit in another slot, call it Outfit 1)

Use Black Respirator Mask

Use Black Dome Helmet

Switch back to the Black Flight Suit you saved earlier

Enter the strip club

Switch back to Outfit 1

9) Tiger Outfit

The Tiger Outfit offers a different color scheme compared to other outfits in the game. It has a sporty yet tactical presentation with tiger stripes all over it. Wearing this outfit, players can show off the brave colors of a tiger and send a strong message that they are not to be messed with.

Here’s what players will need to make this outfit work:

Tiger Scuba Outfit

Black Tact Gloves

Tiger Knit Balaclava

Tiger Quad Lens Outfit

8) Tommy Vercetti Outfit

As its name suggests, the outfit pays respect to the protagonist of the famous GTA Vice City, Tommy Vercetti. The outfit has the same Miami, laid-back vibe that was present in the original one.

Vice City is one of the best games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and using this outfit is sure to take players down memory lane.

These are the items needed for this outfit:

Blue Savanna Shortsleeve

Faded Dark Blue Regular Fit Jeans

White Plain Hi Tops

Gold Crowex Chromosphere

7) John Wick Outfit

This one needs no introduction, as the name says it all. The outfit is inspired by one of the most popular action movies ever made, John Wick. In the movie, the character John Wick is played by the iconic actor Keanu Reeves.

The outfit is classy and can make your character look almost identical to how he looks in the movie.

Here’s how players can get the look:

Black Regular Suit Pants

Black Smooth Fitted Jacket

Black Fitted Suit Vest

Black Skinny Tie

All-Black Oxfords

6) Winter Solider Outfit

Next on our list is an outfit that shares a resemblance to the famous MCU character, Winter Soldier, from the Captain America arc. Even though he's not the main protagonist, he has his own fanbase. Players can easily make their characters look like him, minus the metal arm, of course.

The following are the items needed for the entire outfit:

Surfer Dude Haircut (Black)

Devastated Eye Makeup

Black Heist Pants

Black Battle Vest

Light Strike Vest

Black Flight Boots

Black Tact Gloves

Black Bigness Face Ski Mask

Mono Outlaw Goggles

5) Firefighter Outfit

This outfit is bright in color and still manages to look like a tactical attire, and it boasts the contrasting color choices of a firefighter outfit. Players can wear this firefighter-themed outfit and just roam the open world of GTA 5, waiting for an imaginary fire to put out.

Here are the items players will need to complete this look:

Black Turtleneck

Orange and Red Strapz Vest

White Surgical Gloves

Stone Leather Half Face Mask

Orange Firefighter and Goggles Helmet

4) Kanye West Outfit

GTA 5 gives players the ability to look like their favorite real-world artists. This means that should you want to make your character look like Kanye West in the game, that's very possible.

If players have a Nightclub in the game, they can use this outfit to blend in with the party-loving crowd perfectly.

Inspired by one of Kanye's casuals looks, here’s what players will need to look like him:

Green Flight Bomber Jacket

Knife After Dark T-Shirt

Classic Faded Low Crotch Jeans

Pearl Plain Hi Tops

3) Red Bowtie Tryhard Outfit

This is a classy and tactical outfit for players who want to make themselves known as players who spend a lot of time in the game. With an overall black look combined with a red bowtie, this minimalistic outfit is sure to turn heads and attract eyes.

Here’s how to complete this look:

Black Office Shirt

Black Slim Fit Suit Pants

Red Skate Shoes

Red Bowtie

Black Driving Gloves

Black Bulletproof Helmet

Black Casuals

2) Grove Street Outfit

The outfit is inspired by the classic look of the members of the Grove Street Families gang from the iconic GTA San Andreas. Grove Street is a place in GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas, and players can now make their characters look like they're associated with the green clan.

Players will need three items to make this outfit:

Green Bold Check Shirt

Olive Work Pants

Green Plain Hi-Tops

1) Red Tryhard Outfit

The outfit represents a modern, sporty look for players who want to cover their characters with the color red. The addition of helmets and parachutes to this outfit makes it clear that players mean business and can wreak havoc in Los Santos.

Here are the required items:

Cherry Motocross Racing Jersey

White Leather Low Crotch Jeans

All Red Studded Sneakers

Red and Gray Armored Gloves

Red Bigness T-Shirt Mask

Black and Red Advanced Helmet

Black Desert Scarf

To sum it up, GTA 5 and GTA 5 Online both give players the freedom to customize their characters, and getting any of the listed tryhard outfits is one way to make the characters look good and stand out.

