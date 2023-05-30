5 fastest 4-door cars in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online is one of the most popular online games that allow players to experience an open world filled with many high-performance vehicles and cars. Speed plays a crucial part in completing most of the missions, making it necessary to pick up the fastest cars the game offers. Rockstar has added many new rides with regular updates over the years, especially with the recent Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

That said, new ones don’t need to be the fastest, and players must know about their top speeds before buying any vehicle. This article will share five of the fastest 4-door cars in GTA Online in 2023.

Ranked list of 5 fastest 4-door GTA Online cars (post-Los Santos Drug Wars)

5) V-STR (126.25 mph)

Manufacturer – Albany

Vehicle class – Sports

The V-STR is a 4-seater sports executive vehicle in GTA Online that was added with The Diamond Casino Heist update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Cadillac CTS-V and is powered by a V8 engine in an RWD layout.

Despite being heavy, the V-STR can reach a staggering top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) and handles pretty well for a luxury vehicle. Players won’t face any oversteering while taking hard corners with it. It is also considered ideal for street races in the game.

The 4-door sports car is available from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,285,000.

4) Buffalo STX (126.24 mph)

Manufacturer – Bravado

Vehicle class – Muscle

The Bravado Buffalo STX is a 4-seater civilian muscle car in GTA Online, added with The Contract update two years ago. The vehicle’s design seems to be based on the real-life Dodge Charger (2015-present).

On the performance front, the muscle car runs on a single-cam V8 engine and possesses top performance for the class that can rival sports vehicles. Although it shares the same top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) as the V-STR, the Buffalo STX's quick acceleration gives it an advantage.

Players can get the Buffalo STX from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,612,500 - $2,150,000.

3) Jugular (126.50 mph)

Manufacturer – Ocelot

Vehicle class – Sports

The Ocelot Jugular is a 4-seater sports saloon based on the real-life Jaguar XE SV Project 8. During the Jugular Week event, it was added to the game with The Diamond Casino & Resort in 2019.

The sports vehicle is powered by a V8 engine, making it one of the fastest 4-door cars in GTA Online. It can easily reach an impressive top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:02.363. Players can also experience solid traction thanks to its AWD drivetrain. It can run efficiently on uneven roads, making it suitable for getaway missions.

Players can get the Jugular from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $918,750 - $1,225,000.

2) Toros (127.50 mph)

Manufacturer – Pegassi

Vehicle class – SUVs

The Pegassi Toros is a 4-seater civilian luxury crossover SUV in GTA Online, added as part of the Arena War update in 2018. It heavily resembles the real-life Lamborghini Urus with some cues taken from the Audi Q8 (2018).

The Toros is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the SUV category. Like its real-world counterpart, its V12 engine gives it immense power to reach a staggering top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) in a few seconds. It can easily compete with high-end sports cars like Z-Type, and Schafter V12.

Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $498,000.

1) Toreador (135.25 mph)

Manufacturer – Pegassi

Vehicle class – Sports Classics

The Toreador is a custom sports vehicle in GTA Online inspired by Lamborghini Marzal. It is the only 4-seater car in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), making it very useful for completing heists and missions with a group of friends.

The vehicle also has a submarine mode that allows owners to easily traverse the world underwater. The Toreador is purchasable from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,250,000.

If players want to roam around Los Santos with friends, they can pick any of the aforementioned vehicles and wreak havoc at breathtaking speeds.

