5 outrageously expensive GTA Online vehicles that are worth their price

GTA Online has a ton of vehicles that cost well over $2,000,000, some of which are even more than double that price. However, some of these options are genuinely good. While it might take players a good amount of grinding to get the following vehicles, everything listed below has a valuable niche in the current metagame. Cars, motorcycles, planes, and even sea vessels are eligible for this list, so long as they're useful.

All default costs and Trade Prices will be listed below. This article does not account for some future event week giving these vehicles a discount or GTA+ potentially doing a free promotion of one of them down the line. There also cannot be free versions of the following entries, meaning no Virtue or P-996 LAZER.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five terrific yet expensive vehicles to own in GTA Online

1) Oppressor Mk II

An Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $6,000,000~$8,000,000

The Oppressor Mk II got hit brutally by a massive price increase, yet it was justified. This flying motorcycle has been divisive since it debuted in GTA Online in 2018. It got its offensive and defensive capabilities nerfed before the price change update, yet this bike still has the following amazing attributes:

Extremely easy to use

Terrific mobility as you can fly or hover in the air indefinitely

Solid top speed (127.75 mph)

Decent homing missiles for PvE situations

Upgrading the Oppressor Mk II is also costly as you need to own a Nightclub and a Terrorbyte, adding a few million extra dollars to the overall cost. Hence, players are recommended to get the Oppressor Mk II on its Trade Price by completing five Client Jobs through the Terrorbyte.

2) Deluxo

A Deluxo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $4,312,500~$5,750,000

GTA Online's Deluxo is basically a car version of the Oppressor Mk II. The former is a flying automobile with homing missiles known for being very easy to use. All the advantages of the Oppressor Mk II also apply to the Deluxo, and the latter is cheaper by comparison.

Most importantly, the Deluxo is used in several duplication glitches in GTA Online due to its expensive cost, also giving it a good sell value. Such exploits can easily give gamers millions of dollars in-game. Even outside such rulebreaking, it's worth mentioning that the Deluxo is a great car for its niche.

3) Hydra

Some Hydras (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,000,000~$3,990,000

Many planes tend to cost a fortune in GTA Online, with the Hydra being reasonably priced in the $3,000,000 to $3,990,000 range. It's the third-fastest vehicle in the entire game, with an amazing top speed of 209.25 mph, and it also has great weapons one would expect from a military jet.

The only downside is that the Hydra is not the most useful vehicle for grinding, but that's fine when it's great for PvP. There aren't many planes with vertical take-off and landing, giving the Hydra some extra edge for mobility.

4) B-11 Strikeforce

A B-11 Strikeforce (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,800,000

Another amazing plane worth considering is the B-11 Strikeforce. It's deceptively durable and possesses outstanding handling to make it valuable in most dogfights. Those two traits are phenomenal for GTA Online players seeking to defeat another player in the skies.

Besides that, the B-11 Strikeforce also has many weapons, including several bombing options, in case the pilot wishes to take out some foes on the ground.

5) Kosatka

A Kosatka (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,200,000

Although the Kosatka might seem much cheaper than the previous options on this list, $2,200,000 is still a lot of money. Not to mention, upgrades like the Sonar Station will cost extra. Regardless of how much a player spends on this submarine, the Kosatka is worth every dollar.

Owning this vehicle makes a person eligible for the Cayo Perico Heist, one of the best moneymakers for solo players. It's also excellent for groups of friends seeking to grind some cash. That trait, alone, makes the Kosatka one of the most used vehicles in all of GTA Online.

