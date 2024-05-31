GTA Online weekly discounts (May 31 to June 5, 2024)

The newest GTA Online weekly discounts are currently live, and Rockstar Games has dedicated it to Benefactor cars or vehicles in Los Santos. From now until June 5, 2024, players can obtain some of the best Benefactor automobiles at a discount of up to 40%, making it the best time to try some at least once. Additionally, the latest update also gives a powerful weapon for half its price throughout the week.

This is also a major opportunity for all Grand Theft Auto Online players in 2024 to save a lot of their hard-earned money on Benefactor Terrorbyte, an expedition truck, that provides several useful features.

GTA Online weekly discounts include nine different Benefactor cars or vehicles after the latest update

The new GTA Online weekly update is all about Benefactor cars, and the latest discounts revolve around the best Mercedes-Benz-like vehicles. Here’s a quick list of all things on sale in Los Santos till June 5, 2024:

Service Carbine (50% off)

Benefactor Terrorbyte (40% off)

Benefactor LM87 (40% off)

Benefactor Schlagen GT (40% off)

Benefactor SM722 (40% off)

Benefactor Stirling GT (40% off)

Benefactor Schafter V12 (40% off)

Benefactor XLS (40% off)

Benefactor Schafter LWB (40% off)

Benefactor Feltzer (40% off)

Executive Office Garages (30% off)

The currently available set of GTA Online weekly discounts will be reset with new items on June 6, 2024, possibly with cars from a different manufacturer.

What would be the right investment among the available choices in GTA Online weekly discounts?

While Benefactor Terrorbyte should be the first and foremost choice, it’s 2024, and most players already have it by now. So next logical investment would be to get Benefactor SM722 while it’s on sale.

The SM722 is an open-top two-door grand tourer or sports car based primarily on the real-life 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (Z199). However, it has taken some design cues from the following rides:

2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series

SLS AMG Black Series

2013-2019 Jaguar F-Type

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Pininfarina Battista

BMW 3 Series Coupé and Convertible (2008–2011)

According to Broughy1322, the SM722 is capable of touching a top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and completing one lap in 1:04.481, making it a decent choice for getaway missions or day-to-day activities in Los Santos.

Interested ones can visit Legendary Motorsport and get the vehicle for a special price of $1,269,000, thanks to the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts.

