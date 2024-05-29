5 GTA Online vehicles that need a buff in Summer Update 2024

GTA Online vehicles can cost a lot which is why players usually look for ones that offer the best value for money deal. While there are some great options to choose from that category, a few more can be added by buffing them up in certain departments. Rockstar Games can choose to do that anytime but a good occasion would be the upcoming Summer Update 2024.

Last year's summer update removed nearly 200 GTA Online vehicles which, needless to say, upset the community. Hence, if this year's update wants to somewhat set things right, it should look into the game's cars and bikes that need a little improvement. So, here are five GTA Online vehicles that need a buff in Summer Update 2024.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Pegassi Infernus Classic and 4 other GTA Online vehicles that need a buff in Summer Update 2024

1) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Trending

Here's a look at the Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grotti Turismo Omaggio is one of the newest GTA Online vehicles, having been introduced with December 2023's The Chop Shop update. It has a good top speed and is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades.

That said, it cannot be equipped with Armor Plating, contrary to most Imani Tech vehicles. Adding that option for the Omaggio with GTA Online Summer Update 2024 would not only make it a great vehicle for PvP but also worthy of its nearly three million dollar price tag.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue can be obtained free of cost (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocelot Virtue is a Super Car compatible with Imani Tech and Armor Plating. Post installation of the latter, it becomes one of the best explosive-resistant cars in GTA Online. That said, the lack of bullet-resistant windows is a big drawback in PvP as well as PvE scenarios.

Adding that buff to this vehicle, even as an optional upgrade, would be a good move. This would particularly benefit beginners as they can get Ocelot Virtue for free but generally don't have enough cash to buy an Agency to install Imani Tech and Armor Plating.

3) Pegassi Infernus Classic

Infernus Classic parked at Vespucci Beach (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pegassi Infernus Classic is one of the Sports Classics GTA Online vehicles. It costs $915,000 on Legendary Motorsport but doesn't offer any unique utilities and even offers just a decent top speed.

That said, adding an HSW Performance Upgrade option for it in the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update would somewhat justify Infernus Classic's price tag and could render it a more popular vehicle.

4) Karin Sultan RS Classic

Sultan RS Classic is sold on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Karin Sultan RS Classic is a JDM car in GTA Online that seems inspired by the Subaru Impreza 22B STI. It drifts well but could do even better with a little buff in this department. This can be done by making it compatible with the Drift Tuning modification introduced with The Chop Shop update.

Only eight GTA Online vehicles are compatible with the said modification as of this writing and if Rockstar Games wants to expand that list, Sultan RS Classic looks like a pretty good option for the same.

5) LCC Sanctus

The LCC Sanctus in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

LCC Sanctus is probably the most unique of all motorcycles in GTA Online. This is due to its design that features a skull up front and a fuel tank framed with a ribcage. The bike costs a whopping $1,995,000 and is only available during the game's annual Halloween event.

Unfortunately, it doesn't offer much beyond looks, which isn't enough to justify that price tag. Therefore, Rockstar Games should either increase Sanctus' base top speed and acceleration or add an option for HSW Upgrades to render it a much more appealing bike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback