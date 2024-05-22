Top 5 Rockstar games to play before GTA 6

Rockstar Games is arguably the biggest name in the gaming industry with countless fans waiting eagerly for its next release - GTA 6. Over the years, this studio has released many video games that have been highly successful critically and commercially. In fact, some of them have remained greatly popular among players even years after launch.

With the next Grand Theft Auto installment's release set for Fall 2025, playing some of the best Rockstar titles can not only keep one entertained but also help with one's preparation for the upcoming game.

Here is a list of the top five Rockstar games to play before GTA 6.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Max Payne 3 and other top Rockstar games to play before GTA 6

5) Grand Theft Auto Vice City

GTA Vice City gameplay screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 map is going to have a location called Vice City. For those unaware, this in-game area, based on Miami, is also featured in Rockstar Games' 2002 hit - GTA Vice City. That title is set in the 1980s and features an enjoyable story and some great characters.

While Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in a different universe, playing GTA Vice City could help you understand any references or Easter eggs that the former might feature related the latter.

4) Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5's three protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Currently the latest entry in the GTA series, Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of Rockstar's best works ever. It features three protagonists, a sprawling map, and an entertaining story.

Playing through GTA 5's campaign will familiarize you with the Grand Theft Auto series' HD Universe lore and the characters that might return in GTA 6 story mode. In a nutshell, playing this title is a good way to prepare for the next installment in the franchise.

3) Max Payne 3

Max Payne performing his signature shootdodge dive (Image via Rockstar Games)

Max Payne 3 is a highly action-packed ride. Its story picks up a few years after the events of Remedy Entertainment's Max Payne 2 (published by Rockstar Games) and offers some of the best gunplay mechanics in a third-person shooter title ever.

While Max Payne 3 isn't an open-world game like any Grand Theft Auto title, it is still incredibly enjoyable and can provide a very different and refreshing experience as you wait for the Fall 2025 GTA 6 release window. This especially applies if you are bored of grinding GTA 5 and its multiplayer for the last 10 years.

2) Grand Theft Auto 4

GTA 4 also has two story DLCs (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 4 is revered by Grand Theft Auto fans for its gripping narrative, well-written characters (especially the protagonist - Niko Bellic), and a grounded, realistic experience that sets it apart from other titles in the series.

In fact, GTA 4 features one of the best stories ever told by Rockstar Games. The title's gameplay is also incredibly fun and keeps players engaged. It is set in the series' HD Universe (and is the entry with which it kicked-off), so playing it will familiarize you even further with the lore.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar's crown jewel in terms of visual effects, narrative, and gameplay. It is a western-themed title set in the late 1800s and follows a gang of outlaws on the run. The game is highly detailed and continues to fascinate players years after its release.

Those looking for a deeply immersive, cinematic, story-based game can have a lot of fun with Red Dead Redemption 2. Additionally, GTA 6 leaks hinted that some of the title's mechanics might be influenced by this game.

Therefore, playing Red Dead Redemption 2 may actually help you prepare for GTA 6.

