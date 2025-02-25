Is the Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online worth buying?

A handful of vehicles in GTA Online always seem to be trending on the internet for one reason or another, and the Pegassi Toreador is one of them. Rockstar added this custom submersible sports-classics car in 2020 with the popular Cayo Perico Heist DLC update. Seeing an almost five-year-old ride trend on the internet raises the question of whether it’s worth buying in 2025.

Simply put, yes, the Pegassi Toreador is an automobile that GTA Online players must have in their collection. This article further shares brief details about its design and performance to help gamers understand the car better.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online: Everything you need to know

Upon its release on December 15, 2020, the Toreador quickly became popular among the GTA Online community for its uniqueness. Here are a few things one must know about the automobile:

1) Pegassi Toreador: Design

The Toreador in GTA Online is seemingly based on the real-life Lamborghini Marzal concept car, with some design cues taken from Lamborghini Urraco and Espada. Here are a few distinctive features of the 1960s-style vehicle that one can notice:

A narrow front-end

Black plastic front bumper

Two rectangular high-beam lamps

A set of four headlamps

Luxurious side profile

Gull-wing doors

Chrome handles

Large tail lamp units

Black plastic rear bumper

Dual-exit exhausts

2) Pegassi Toreador: Performance

The GTA Online Toreador possesses a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h) and can complete one lap in 0:56.624, making it one of the fastest sports-classics cars in the entire game.

What makes the Toreador stand out from the rest of the vehicles is its functionality. Players can switch between the vehicle to Submarine Mode, allowing them to use it like a submarine and explore the underwater surfaces.

Moreover, the automobile comes equipped with a booster, allowing it to pick up or maintain a top speed than most of the other cars in the game.

In terms of defensive capabilities, the ride can withstand impact from five Homing Launcher Rockets.

3) Pegassi Toreador: Weapons

Another fascinating aspect of the Toreador is its ability to go offensive and aggressive towards enemies. It comes equipped with two front-facing machine guns that can destroy other cars in 1.5 seconds of continuous damage.

Furthermore, the ride possesses four missile launchers and two torpedo launchers, giving more arsenal to players.

Final verdict

If players are looking for something that works both on the road and in the water, the Toreador is the perfect choice. It can be purchased for $4,250,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. While its cost may be off-putting for some, the vehicle is worth every penny, even in 2025.

