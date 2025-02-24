Is GTA Online's Albany Hermes worth getting in 2025?

Vehicles like Albany Hermes often get overlooked in the virtual world of GTA Online, and for good reason. The developer Rockstar Games introduced this two-seater muscle car back in 2013 with the game’s release, and has added a plethora of new vehicles since then. These subsequent additions have greatly overshadowed the existence of automobiles like the Hermes that have been available since day one.

While Rockstar removed the Hermes in 2023 with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, it brings the car back occasionally as part of weekly events. This may lead it to trend on the internet every now and then, raising curiosity among gamers regarding its viability in 2025.

To answer simply: yes, the Albany Hermes in GTA Online is still a great vehicle and definitely worth checking out. On that note, this article shares a brief overview of the automobile regarding its performance and design.

Albany Hermes in GTA Online: Design

The Albany Hermes in GTA Online looks very similar to a third-generation Buick Super. Its sloped rear portion and numerous arches and curves give it the build of a lowrider. Moreover, Rockstar seemingly took design inspiration for the Hermes from other automobiles as well, including:

1949-1951 Mercury Eight – Overall design

– Overall design Hudson Hornet – Front fascia

– Front fascia 1948 Cadillac "Cadzilla" – Rear lights and trunk

– Rear lights and trunk Holden Efijy – Rear fascia without the rear bumper

The combination of all these attributes gives the vehicle a classic yet elegant design that easily stands out in the crowded streets of Los Santos. Those who loved the Hermes in Grand Theft Auto Vice City and San Andreas will find it equally appealing here.

Albany Hermes in GTA Online: Performance

The GTA 5 Hermes is powered by an unidentified engine with a 4-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. According to the in-game files, the muscle car possesses a top speed of 85.13 mph (137.00 km/h). However, its actual performance exceeds that.

The Buick Super-inspired vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:10.270. This makes it a decent-performing muscle car in the game in 2025.

Furthermore, the air-ride suspension installed in the vehicle makes it a very comfortable and stable ride that is perfect for efficient day-to-day usage.

Final verdict

If gamers love muscle cars and want a comfortable ride from past games, the Albany Hermes is a great choice. Rockstar is currently offering a 30% discount on the ride. Players can buy it from Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for only $374,500 till February 26, 2025.

