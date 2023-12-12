List of 7 GTA Online Drift Races available in Chop Shop update

The GTA Online Chop Shop Update is live, and Rockstar Games has made several additions to the game, along with seven new Drift Races players can access in the online multiplayer. Fans have been requesting the developers to focus on the drifting aspect of the cars for quite some time, and these wishes have been fulfilled.

With seven new races focused on drifting, players will have a chance to showcase their skills around tight corners by sliding the cars in style and with precision. The developers have also brought drift-specific modifications for certain vehicles, making them much more suited for the task.

This article lists the seven new races that players can now participate in GTA Online.

GTA Online adds new Drift Races in the Chop Shop Update

Players can access seven new Drift Races in the GTA Online update. They take place in different locations at drift-specific circuits designed to let players showcase their ability to maneuver cars through tight corners. Here is the list of the Drift Races, along with the locations where they take place:

A Hill To Die On- Vinewood Hills

Vinewood Hills Beach Slap- Del Perro Beach

Del Perro Beach Smoke and Mirrors- East Vinewood

East Vinewood Highway Code- [not specified at the moment]

[not specified at the moment] Let Fly- [not specified at the moment]

[not specified at the moment] Textile City Limits- Textile City, Mission Row

Textile City, Mission Row Wide Berth- [not specified at the moment]

Players can participate in these races alone or tag along with seven other players. These tracks are designed for drifting rather than straight racing. So, utilizing the perfect braking and handling will be beneficial rather than the top speed.

Since these races follow laps, the total length of the tracks is comparatively small. However, the player with the best overall control over their vehicle will stay ahead on the leaderboard and win the race. It is the best opportunity for people who don't like the normal tracks designed for fast cars to zoom past others in a straight line.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will add more such tracks to keep GTA Online interesting. The new missions provided by Yusuf Amir are also a lot of fun.

