5 best GTA Online cars with the toughest armor in 2024

Armor is one of the most essential stats of any vehicle in GTA Online, especially in public lobbies. Armored cars can be pretty useful for surviving griefers or enemy players, but they're equally useful during missions where players can get attacked by enemy NPCs. Some vehicles are heavily armored and can withstand multiple explosives, while others are bullet-resistant.

This article lists the best heavily armored cars that GTA Online players can buy in 2024. Some of these are included because of how easily obtainable they are, and most of them can be used in multiple different scenarios.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

5 best armored cars in GTA Online in 2024

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Armored Kuruma is often regarded as the best vehicle that GTA Online beginners can buy in the game. Priced at $698,250, it's relatively inexpensive, and its utility far outweighs its cost. The car is almost completely bullet-resistant, and the windows are almost covered up. The narrow panels of the windows can be shot through, but occupants won't be injured as much.

The only disadvantage of the Armored Kuruma is that it can be blown up with a single explosive. This car is also quite useful in terms of performance, as it's basically a tuner car based on the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X. As such, it's fast enough for most missions and quite easy to handle.

2) Bravado Half-track

The Bravado Half-track, as the name suggests, is a military half-track vehicle. It has a massive Dual MG .50 caliber turret, which can be upgraded into a Quad Autocannon. It can also be equipped with Proximity Mines. The most important feature, however, is its armor. A fully upgraded Half-track can resist up to 27 Homing missiles, 9 RPGs, or 5 tank cannon shots before being destroyed.

Additionally, due to a glitch that Rockstar hasn't fixed yet, the front windshield is completely bulletproof, and no shots can go through even if the windows get broken. The side windows are too narrow for most shots, but they're not bulletproof. Regardless, this GTA Online vehicle can easily compete with an Oppressor Mk II.

In terms of performance, the Half-track isn't that great. As a militarized truck, it's quite slow, but the caterpillar tracks are decent for off-roading. It costs $2,254,350 in GTA Online, which can be reduced to a Trade price of $1,695,000.

3) Obey Omnis e-GT

There are four electric vehicles in GTA Online that can be fitted with Imani Tech upgrades, and three of them get exceptional armor with the Armor Plating upgrade. The Omnis e-GT is one of them, and it's also the cheapest out of the three, priced at $1,795,000. The Armor Plating upgrade enables it to withstand 11 RPGs (or Homing Missiles) or 29 Heavy Sniper MK II explosive rounds.

Without this upgrade, it can resist 5 RPGs or Homing Missiles. The Omnis e-GT is heavily inspired by the 2020 Audi e-tron GT. When it comes to performance, the Omnis e-GT is quite average compared to the other two electric Imani Tech vehicles with Armor Plating. It handles quite well, but with a top speed of 111.5 mph (tested by Broughy1322), it's the slowest of the trio.

4) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Buffalo EVX is the next electric car on this list that can be equipped with an Imani Tech Armor Plating upgrade. The car seems to be inspired by the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, and it costs $2,140,000. The Armor Plating upgrade for this car works in the same way as that of the Omnis e-GT.

While the Buffalo EVX is faster, at 119 mph, it's mostly effective in straight lines and poor at corners, like most muscle cars in GTA Online. This car can also be upgraded with an HSW upgrade that takes its top speed to 144.8 mph.

5) Ocelot Virtue

The Virtue, much like the previous two Imani Tech electric cars, has an Armor Plating upgrade. It should be noted that all three of these cars can also be equipped with a Remote Control Unit or a Missile Lock-on Jammer in addition to Slick Proximity Mines. The car is based on the Lotus Evija hypercar, costing $2,980,000, with a trade price of $2,235,000.

However, the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online can also be acquired free of cost after completing all of the Last Dose missions as a leader. It's also the fastest (on PC and last-gen) of the three Imani Tech electric cars with Armor Plating, with a top speed of 119.25 mph.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.