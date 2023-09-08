5 reasons to get an Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online 

GTA Online's Ocelot Virtue is a phenomenal Supercar players should get as soon as possible. There are many reasons why, with the most notable one being that it's available for free. That motivation, plus four others, will be covered more in-depth in this listicle for those curious about this particular vehicle's worth in the current metagame.

It is worth mentioning that any gamer can realistically get the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online as soon as they want due to the easy requirements for unlocking it. Let's see how you can get it for free and other reasons to consider using this sweet Supercar.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Great performance stats and armor justify getting the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online

1) It's free

Easily obtainable cars in GTA Online are always nice to have (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best reasons to get any vehicle in GTA Online is because it's available for free. You must complete all First and Last Dose missions to get the Ocelot Virtue. It might take an hour or two, but doing this is much better than spending nearly $3 million.

The First and Last Dose missions are pretty easy to do in this game. There isn't much of a reason to actually purchase this car unless you're absurdly rich in this game (which could easily be done by doing GTA Online money glitches).

2) Imani Tech upgrades

Imani Tech upgrades are typically equipped at the Agency (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only a little over a dozen cars have Imani Tech upgrades in GTA Online, one of them being the Ocelot Virtue. This technically means you have access to a free vehicle that you can spend some money on to get Imani Tech upgrades. The most important option is the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

That modification prevents other players from targeting your ride with homing missiles. The only way they'll hit you with those rockets is if they skillfully aim for you manually. Another Imani Tech upgrade you can consider is the Remote Control Unit, which appeals to those who want to have more RC vehicles.

3) Great armor

It might not look like it, but this car is deceptively durable (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like many Imani Tech vehicles, the Ocelot Virtue is capable of withstanding a crazy amount of explosives for what appears to be a civilian car. Here is a list of what it takes to destroy this vehicle when it has full armor upgrades:

12 homing missiles

12 RPG shots

28 Explosive Rounds from a Heavy Sniper Mk II

Six hits from a Rhino's Tank Cannon

Two hits from an Anti-Aircraft Trailer's Dual 20mm Flak

Most cars in this game have nowhere near as good durability. The few vehicles with better defensive capabilities tend to be much slower, giving this Supercar another advantage.

4) Good performance stats

This car is very fast for a freebie (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the top speed of 119.25 mph is disappointing for a Supercar, GTA Online players must remember that this is an electric vehicle. That means its acceleration is amazing, leading the Ocelot Virtue to have a recorded lap time of 0:59.293 by YouTuber Broughy1322.

That puts it barely outside the top ten fastest Supercars regarding this metric. It is worth noting that this vehicle handles very well, so any new player who just got this automobile should have no issue using it while traversing through the map.

5) Little competition in its niche

There aren't many vehicles that dominate the niche as a fast Imani Tech vehicle better than this one (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most Imani Tech vehicles tend to cost millions, especially the fastest options. There isn't much point in paying over $2 million for the Annis 300R when it's barely quicker than the free Ocelot Virtue by 0.75 mph. The only impressively faster Imani Tech vehicles in terms of top speed are as follows:

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Bravado Buffalo STX

Dewbauchee Champion

However, their default lap times are worse than the Ocelot Virtue. Hence, there is not much competition for this ride within its small but unique niche as a great Imani Tech vehicle. One might as well get this car in GTA Online to pass the time until Grand Theft Auto 6 launches.

