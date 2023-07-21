Top 5 fastest electric vehicles in GTA Online

Electric vehicles typically have a much lower top speed than other cars in GTA Online, yet several high-speed options are still worth buying. This article will cover the five fastest, as recorded by Broughy1322, in terms of top speed. Everything listed here was relevant for the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Most of the top five should still be applicable in future updates.

Unsurprisingly, HSW options dominate the rankings for fastest electric vehicles as they do with most similar lists. GTA Online players will get brief notes on each entry, along with the top speed that sets the following vehicles so highly, starting with fifth place.

HSW Coil Cyclone II, Western Powersurge, and more of the fastest electric vehicles in GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries

5) Pegassi Tezeract

A Pegassi Tezeract (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 125.5 mph

There used to be a time when the Pegassi Tezeract was the fastest electric car in GTA Online. A top speed of 125.5 mph is pretty solid, although it's been heavily power crept throughout the years since the arrival of HSW upgrades. One thing that might stand out to players is the Pegassi Tezeract's high price of $2,825,000.

That high price is close to what the best HSW vehicles cost, meaning there isn't much of a reason to buy the Pegassi Tezeract compared to them. It is worth noting that PS4, Xbox One, and PC players don't have HSW upgrades, meaning the Pegassi Tezeract is more valuable on those platforms than on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

4) Western Powersurge

A Western Powersurge (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 130 mph

The only motorcycle on this list is the Western Powersurge. This electric vehicle is the fastest non-HSW car on this list, and it's something that bike enthusiasts might appreciate. The Western Powersurge has an excellent recorded lap time from Broughy1322 of 0:55.371, putting it only behind the HSW Hakuchou Drag in the motorcycle class.

Its top speed of 130 mph puts it in the top ten, as well. Ultimately, the Western Powersurge is an excellent investment for bike races where the host either disables HSW upgrades or the player is on the PS4 or Xbox Series X|S.

3) HSW Coil Cyclone II

A Coil Cyclone II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 141 mph

HSW cars dominate the next three placements. The HSW Coil Cyclone II was once the fastest electric vehicle in GTA Online, but the San Andreas Mercenaries update has pushed it down two places. This car is phenomenal for Super class races and is also helpful for anybody seeking to complete HSW Time Trials.

It can be a bit strange to think that this electric vehicle is faster than most cars in the game, as a top speed of 141 mph is astonishingly good. The next few spots are only a little bit higher.

2) HSW Penaud La Coureuse

A Penaud La Coureuse (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 142.5 mph

GTA Online's most recent electric vehicle, the HSW Penaud La Coureuse, has made an impressive debut. It is by far the best Sports car for races as its lap time is several seconds faster than the next best option (0:56.139 vs. the HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT's 0:59.292).

This is also Penaud's first automobile in GTA Online. What a debut, especially since the non-HSW version is also pretty good.

1) HSW Bravado Buffalo EVX

A Bravado Buffalo EVX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 144.8 mph

The fastest electric vehicle in GTA Online is the HSW Bravado Buffalo EVX. It was also introduced in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, and it's expected to stay on top until another HSW electric vehicle debuts in the game. Even then, there would be no guarantee the HSW Bravado Buffalo EVX would drop.

This car dominates the Muscle class as the second-best option, just behind the HSW Vigero ZX.