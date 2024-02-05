Should GTA 5 Online add more drift cars: Here's what we think

Drifting is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports in GTA 5 Online. While most players have been doing drift stunts since the Grand Theft Auto Online: Los Santos Tuners DLC update, OG players used normal vehicles to drift before that. Surprisingly, after The Chop Shop DLC, Rockstar Games added a new car tuning called Drift Tuning Modification, officially acknowledging drifting in the game.

However, at the time of writing this article, this modification was only available for a few vehicles. This article discusses whether or not Rockstar Games should add more drift cars in GTA 5 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Do we need more drift cars in GTA 5 Online?

The straightforward answer is yes. The multiplayer game has a sizable motorhead community that relies on the currently available drift cars in GTA 5 Online to show its skills. The addition of the Drift Tuning Modification rejoiced the fans as it acts as a one-stop solution for all drift-related needs.

However, Rockstar Games offered the Drift Tuning Modification for the following eight vehicles only:

Fathom FR36

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Drift Tampa

Annis Remus

Annis Euros

Karin Futo GTX

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

This list is very short compared to other vehicles players have used before introducing the new modification. Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider adding the Drift Tuning Modification in more vehicles.

The customization makes the cars eligible for Drift Races in GTA Online. However, Rockstar Games does not allow players to use other cars that do not have the Drift Tuning Modification.

This is a bummer, considering the multiplayer game has over 500 cars, and only eight are eligible for the official Drift Race Missions. Thus, to balance the factor and make vehicle enthusiasts happy, Rockstar Games should either add the Drift Tuning Modification for more vehicles or allow other Tuner cars to be used in the Drift Races.

Before the Drift Tuning Modification, players heavily relied on Benny’s upgrades, Tuners upgrades, and special mods from the Los Santos Car Meet Workshop. Most of these modifications were focused on building fast cars in GTA Online.

However, drifting is more about sliding in style rather than going fast. The Drift Tuning Modification perfectly tunes the cars’ performance for this purpose, and therefore, the drifting community regards it as a groundbreaking addition. However, the lack of vehicles forces players to use and cope with the same cars.

The following are some of the other popular cars previously used for drifting:

Bravado Banshee

Pfister Comet S2

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Dinka RT3000

Rockstar Games should consider adding the Drift Tuning Modification to these vehicles and allow them in the Drift Races before the release date of GTA 6.

