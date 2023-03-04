How to play GTA 5 on PC in 2023: Download links, system requirements, and more

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular franchises in the video gaming industry, with GTA 5 being the pinnacle of the series. The well-known title was officially released back in 2013 by Rockstar North, a division of Rockstar Games, and quickly became a major hit.

Interestingly, it took nearly two years for the gaming studio to release the game on PC, as it eventually arrived on April 14, 2015. It's currently accessible on PCs as well as three generations of consoles. With the PlayStation Store offering the game for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles, the Microsoft Store offers it for the Xbox One, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

PC players can get Grand Theft Auto 5 from three separate legal sources, including a handheld gaming console. This article explains how PC players can download GTA 5 in 2023, its prices, and system requirements.

Things to know before playing GTA 5 on PC in 2023

GTA 5 offers a phenomenal experience on PCs and is undoubtedly better in many aspects in comparison to the console versions. Although Rockstar Games brags about the recently released Expanded and Enhanced version of the game, most of these features, such as seamless character switching, improved graphics, and more, have been available on the PC version for years now.

Only a few features such as ray tracing and HSW vehicles haven't been released for PC yet, but they can still be accessed with the help of mods.

To fully immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Los Santos and Blaine County, PC users have the option to purchase GTA 5 from three digital storefronts: Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Although the first is the official source for the game, the latter two are Rockstar Games-approved distributors. Currently, PC players can get the Premium Edition of GTA 5 and there are no other versions of the game officially available. One should not confuse it with an expensive version or look for a base version of the game.

Listed below are the game's regular prices on the three storefronts:

Rockstar Games Launcher: $29.99

Epic Games Store: $29.99

Steam: $29.98

The download links for all three stores are listed below. Simply copy and paste the link into your browser to go straight to the game's page.

Rockstar Games Launcher: https://store.rockstargames.com/game/buy-gta-v

Epic Games Store: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/grand-theft-auto-v

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/271590/Grand_Theft_Auto_V/

Before making a purchase, you must first create an account on the relevant platform and set up your payment options. Considering that the game is frequently discounted, the base price could potentially be reduced by half. Therefore, it's highly recommended that you wait for festive seasons and sales as you'll get better deals during that time.

Before purchasing it, you must ensure that your PC is capable of running GTA 5. Given below are the basic requirements for the game (taken from Rockstar Support):

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit Service Pack 1 and above

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4GB

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB

While these are the minimum requirements, it's always recommended to obtain better hardware than what's required to run the game without any compromises.

