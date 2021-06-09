How to equip and use a parachute in GTA 5 easily

Parachutes in the GTA are designed for one purpose only, to safely return the player to ground level after falling from a significant height.

In older GTA games like GTA and GTA 2, fall damage was rarely something to worry about as the top down style of the game resulted in smaller building sizes and lesser opportunities for fall damage.

In the 3D universe, games like GTA Vice City and GTA 3 gave players an unrealistic amount of health so they could survive big falls most of the time.

In GTA San Andreas, Rockstar added realistic fall damage to the game. The parachute was introduced as a life-saving option, available at various high elevations throughout the state of San Andreas, including building rooftops or when bailing out of any flying vehicles after obtaining a pilot's license.

The parachute appeared again in GTA Ballad of Gay Tony, an expansion for GTA 4. It follows the same system as GTA San Andreas except the need to obtain a pilot license to equip it.

The parachute is back again in GTA 5. It is now made by the company Prolapse and is a very big part of the game, being utilized in many main story and side missions.

Where to find and equip a parachute in GTA 5

The parachute can be found at high elevations like Mount Chilliad and the Maze Bank building. It can also be bought at Ammu-nation.

Players can use cheats to equip a parachute:

PS3 / PS4 - Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1.

Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB.

PC - SKYDIVE.

Cell Phone - 1-999-759-3483.

A Parachute will also be equipped every time you get into a helicopter or plane.

Once a parachute is bought or found, it will show up on the bottom right of the weapon wheel. This means it is equipped.

Now, when the player starts falling jumps off a building or helicopter, a parachute will automatically show up on their back and they can open it.

How to use the parachute

Once in free fall, press X on PS4, A on Xbox and X key on PC to open the parachute. When opened, its direction can be changed by using the left analog stick or the move keys on PC. The left and right bumpers can be used to make sharp turns and when pressed together will enter a focused landing mode.

Once landed safely, the parachute will be removed and will need to be equipped again before it can be used.

