Is it worth getting GTA+ membership in December 2022?

GTA Online has introduced so many new concepts that were previously unknown to the series, including a subscription service called GTA+.

It’s a paid service exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X users all around the globe. Launched on 29, 2022, the service offers a lot of exclusive perks and benefits to players for USD 5.99 a month. However, one could wonder if it’s worth getting in December 2022 considering the benefits it offers.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about GTA+ membership and its benefits for subscribers.

Everything to know about GTA+ membership for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users

GTA+ membership is a kind of monetization for Rockstar, which offers rewards and benefits to its subscribers every month. A membership is not mandatory to play Grand Theft Auto Online. However, players can opt for it due to the following guaranteed rewards from it:

$500,000 every month in their in-game bank account

100% discount on the cost of Bribing Authorities in the game or Ghosting Organization (CEO Abilities) from the Interaction Menu

100% discount on the CEO Vehicle request from the Interaction Menu

Exclusive vehicle-related benefits every month, including add-ons, discounts, or bonus properties

Cash and RP accelerator bonuses, along with astonishing discounts on select items

Exclusive access to various Member-Only Shark Cards, which offer more value compared to regular ones

Exclusive access to Member-only vehicle liveries as well as clothing items

While these are general benefits that players get by subscribing to the membership, they can expect some monthly-based rewards as well. In the current GTA+ month, 3 November to 12 December 2022, it offers the following benefits to subscribers:

$500,000 in players’ Maze Bank account

Free Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter

Free Eclipse Towers Penthouse Suite 1 High-End apartment, along with free-of-cost upgrades for Apartment Style

Guaranteed Primary Target as the Panther Statue during the first Cayo Perico Heist of the week during the event

1.5X cash and RP on all five original Heist Finales

50% discount on the Prep Fees necessary for the five original Heists

2X Car Meet Reputation all month from the Street Race Series races

Free Bulletproof Helmets and Utility Vests

100% discounts on Ghost Organization and Bribe Authority CEO Abilities from the Interaction Menu

100% discount on the total cost of CEO Vehicle Requests from the Interaction Menu

Free Still Slipping Tie-Dye Forwards Cap and Still Slipping Tie-Dye Tee

Should players get GTA+ membership before the end of the year?

If players want to subscribe to GTA+ membership, they can expect some guaranteed rewards as mentioned at the beginning of the article, along with some monthly bonuses. As Grand Theft Auto Online’s winter update is just around the corner, one can expect some update-related exclusive content as well.

The new membership event is expected to start between December 12 and December 13, which can coincide with the winter update as well. Players are recommended to wait for the official Newswire from Rockstar regarding their upcoming membership benefits.

While it is safe to say that membership is not everyone’s cup of tea, subscribing to it does offer exclusive rewards and bonuses that can help players in their daily hustle.

