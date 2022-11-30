5 best Easter eggs in the GTA series, ranked

The GTA series has always been filled with various Easter Eggs that fans love to find in each of its games.

Easter eggs refer to intentional gifts or callbacks placed creatively into games by developers, and players have a great time finding them. Rockstar Games has always done a great job in putting interesting surprises into their games, especially the Grand Theft Auto series.

As the series has recently completed its 25 years of existence, let’s learn about the five best Easter eggs that players can find in the games.

Top 5 Easter eggs to check out in the GTA series

5) Shooting at the moon (Grand Theft Auto Vice City)

The Easter egg that involves shooting at the moon, present in the iconic GTA Vice City, stands at number five. It is fun to explore as it suggests players aim for the natural satellite and shoot at it with a sniper rifle. They can get the rifle, aim through its scope, and shoot the moon in the game to change its visual size.

Its body can be enlarged up to three times by shooting at it, after which it returns to its normal state. The fact that players can do this kind of trick in a Grand Theft Auto game is a pretty fun Easter egg in its own right.

4) Jolene’s ghost (Grand Theft Auto 5)

Next on the list is the famous Jolene’s ghost Easter egg that is present in GTA 5. This particular one is pretty scary, which is why many players won’t search for it. To find it, they need to visit Mount Gordo’s eastern peak between 11:00 pm and 12:00 am. Once there, they will see a female ghost that remains unaffected by their presence, who won't move even after they shoot at her.

The apparition will also disappear if players get too close to it. The word “Jock” can be found written in blood on the rocks near the location of the ghost. It’s scary but fun to explore this Easter egg.

3) The Secret Egg (Grand Theft Auto Vice City)

At number three, it is the fan-favorite The Secret Egg Easter egg present in GTA Vice City. Players can find it by jumping in the window of an unnamed building, which is located next to the helipad present on the VCN building’s roof.

To locate it, they need to jump into the building from the helipad and go through the wall to land in the room. The Secret Egg also has the words “Happy Easter” marked on it. It is one of the easiest and most legendary hidden surprises in the series so far.

2) Frozen alien (Grand Theft Auto 5)

Next on the list is the frozen alien easter egg featured in GTA 5. The game doesn’t shy away from acknowledging the existence of alien life and UFOs in its open-world environment. Players can very commonly spot the aircraft in the game by now in the Online Mode. However, only a few of them know of a frozen alien present in the Story Mode.

In the mission “Prologue,” players can go towards the train tracks, take a quick detour, and go straight to the hill’s right side. Once they cross the river, they need to exit their vehicle underneath the bridge and take a look under the ice to find the alien.

1) Red Dead: The Book (Grand Theft Auto 5)

Finally, at number one, it is the new Red Dead: The Book Easter Egg present in GTA 5. As the name suggests, it is related to Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption series. It is one of the hardest surprises to find and requires keen eyes.

They need to check Franklin’s bookshelf in his safehouse located in the Vinewood Hills Condo and find the book titled Red Dead, written by J. Marston. Many players believe that it is a direct reference to Jack Marston in the series.

Rockstar has done a phenomenal job in adding interesting Easter eggs to their games and the upcoming GTA 6 should be no different.

