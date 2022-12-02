When is the GTA Online Winter DLC expected to come out? 

The entire GTA Online community is currently waiting for what is being speculated to be the biggest GTA Online DLC of the year. The DLC will drop this month and will also allegedly introduce Michael from GTA 5.

However, that's not all. Many GTA Online players are also predicting that Rockstar Games will release an additional annual Winter DLC, which they have been adding to GTA Online every Christmas season since 2014.

Keep in mind that Rockstar Games has not released any kind of official date for this Winter DLC yet, but it is still pretty easy to predict the date since players can do so by looking at the release timeline for previous Winter DLCs.

This article will provide some more information about what players can expect from the Winter DLC and try to predict its release date as accurately as possible.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

GTA Online players can expect the Winter DLC to be released on December 22

The Winter DLC for GTA Online, which is also officially known as the Festive Surprise, will likely be released on December 22. This has to be the safest prediction for the Grand Theft Auto Online Winter DLC as last year's Festive Surprise was released on the very same date.

As mentioned earlier, players can expect two different DLCs to drop this month, so the Festive Surprise could be pushed further down the month by a few days.

However, it is highly unlikely that it will be released after Christmas, as Rockstar Games always strategically releases the Festive Surprise DLC a few days before the holidays so that players have more time to enjoy all of the new perks that come with the update.

Furthermore, if we take a look at the previous year's Winter DLC, it is safe to assume that new discounts, bonuses, and items will be added to the world of GTA Online continuously until the end of December or even the first week of January.

Thus, players will have plenty of time to explore the new features that come with the DLC, and they'll be able to make important monetary decisions without having to worry about missing out on exclusive offers.

What can players expect from the Winter DLC 2022?

Based on last year's Festive Surprise, then Grand Theft Auto Online players can expect to get a great mix of discounted prices on vehicles, clothing, properties, and many exclusive items that will be thematically tied to the Christmas season.

Last year, the Baller ST, which is a luxury four-door, was made free during the Festive Surprise. There's a high possibility that this year's Winter DLC will also provide players with a free car, especially now that most of the vehicles from Criminal Enterprises DLC have been added to the game.

The Winter DLC is probably also going to be combined with the weekly update, and players can even expect exclusive game modes to make a return as well. Finally, businesses like Nightclub and Bunker may also get new upgrades and discount offers that players will be able to access with this DLC.

