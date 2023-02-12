GTA 5 APK + OBB download links for Android in 2023: Real mobile game or fake?

One of the most popular searches for Grand Theft Auto V is usually something related to GTA 5 APK and OBB download links for Android. Many mobile owners want to play the game, especially for free. However, it should be noted that most of these links are usually fake. Here are some reasons why:

Rockstar Games has never officially ported this game to Android

GTA 5 is one of the most malware-ridden searches in the game industry

There are fan-made versions of this game, but that's technically a different thing altogether

This news might be disappointing for some gamers, yet it's far better to be safe than sorry.

Most GTA 5 APK + OBB download links for Android are fake

This game isn't officially available on Android or iOS (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has never made an official APK and OBB download for Android. The following apps are the only ones they've ever released on the Playstore:

RDR2: Companion

Grand Theft Auto V: The Manual

Bully: Anniversary Edition

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Max Payne Mobile

Grand Theft Auto III

The only thing close is Grand Theft Auto V: The Manual. However, that's literally just over a hundred pages of controls and tours regarding the game. One cannot play the game through this app.

GTA 5 is one of the most malware-ridden searches in the Internet

Its popularity is largely to blame for this issue (Image via Rockstar Games, Inc. Magazine)

In 2022, Surfshark VPN did a study where GTA 5 was the third most popular game associated with malware. Many players look for torrents and free downloads, which contributes to them receiving unwanted viruses and the like.

Naturally, one isn't going to get the full game for free on mobile devices from the average website advertising it. Always do your due diligence regarding suspicious downloads. If something sounds too good to be true, it's most likely fake.

Rockstar Games had made no announcements regarding any official port of the game for 2023 or beyond by the time this article was written.

There are fan-made GTA 5 Android ports

Although you're unlikely to find a legitimate copy of Rockstar's most popular single-player game for free, there are fan-made alternatives. The above example compares the PC version of the game to a project made by RegenStudio™ on Android.

The most apparent detail that gamers should expect from the fan-made port is that its graphical quality is significantly worse by comparison. Also, unofficial projects have a tendency to get taken down when they get too much traction, so there is no guarantee that something like this will be available years from now.

Gamers should also know that some fan-made mobile games add new features not found in the original Grand Theft Auto V.

The above video is an example of this unofficial port for mobile gamers differing from the original source material, even though it still uses the GTA 5 name. It's not quite the APK + OBB files that some players would want, yet it's the closest thing available.

Even so, these types of projects could still be untrustworthy to download, meaning one should research beforehand.

