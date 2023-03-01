5 best GTA Online Radio Stations of all time, ranked

Radio Stations have been a crucial part of GTA 5 and GTA Online, and players love to listen to music while driving a vehicle in the game. There are 22 different radio stations and over 400 songs, making the music collection one of the most diverse in the series. The game also introduced a radio station wheel with the help of which gamers can choose their favorite stations easily.

Whether fans like Modern Rap or want to groove to Pop Music, there's something for everyone in 2023. That said, let's learn about five of the best GTA Online Radio Stations of all time. Each of the below-listed music stations is praised by the community for its hit collection of songs.

Space 103.2, Non-Stop-Pop FM, and other radio stations in GTA Online that are a delight to listen to

5) Radio Los Santos

Host – Big Boy

Frequency – 106.1 FM

Radio Los Santos is one of the most popular radio stations in GTA Online. It plays contemporary hip-hop songs from rappers across the United States. In the story mode, it is the favorite radio station of both Franklin and Lamar. Here are a few popular songs that one can listen to at this frequency:

I'm A Real 1 - YG

How It Was – Future

Too Hood – Gucci Mane feat. Ciara

A.D.H.D – Kendrick Lamar

Bassheads – Gangrene

4) Space 103.2

Host – Bootsy Collins

Frequency – 103.2 FM

Space 103.2 is an interesting radio station in GTA Online that plays post-disco, funk, and soul music. Over time, Rockstar has removed a couple of songs from it; however, tons of songs take the fans to the land of music in no time. Here are a couple of the most played songs on the frequency:

Give It To Me Baby – Rick James

Party All The Time – Eddie Murphy

You're the One for Me – D-Train

Cutie Pie – One Way

Heartbreaker – Zapp

3) West Coast Classics

Host – DJ Pooh

Frequency – 95.6 FM

Another popular radio station in GTA Online is the West Coast Classics. It plays classic West Coast hip-hop songs that old-school fans can appreciate. This radio station is the second most preferred for Franklin and Lamar in the story mode. Here are three songs that are loved by fans around the globe:

Still D.R.E – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

You Know How We Do It – Ice Cube

Played Like a Piano – King Tee

What Would U Do? – Tha Dogg Pound

Mind Playing Tricks on Me – Geto Boys

2) Non-Stop-Pop FM

Host – Cara Delevingne

Frequency – 100.7 FM

Non-Stop-Pop is one of the radio stations in GTA Online that is quite popular among the fans for its modern pop and dance music. Like Grand Theft Auto 3's Lips 106 radio station, this contemporary pop mix station plays songs of different genres from the 1980s to the early 2010s.

Here are a few must-listen songs on the frequency:

Glamorous – Fergie feat. Ludacris

Moves Like Jagger - Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera

Meet Me Halfway - The Black Eyed Peas

Tennis Court – Lorde

Bad Girls – M.I.A.

1) Radio Mirror Park

Host – Twin Shadow

Frequency – 88.9 FM

Radio Mirror Park is another popular radio station in GTA Online that plays hit indie music. It perfectly resembles the underground electronic music scene from the early 2010s, and its playlist comprises chillwave, synthpop, and indietronica. Its real-life inspiration is none other than KXLU, a college station based in Los Angeles.

According to the game's events, it is also one of the radio stations that Michael De Santa likes. Here are a couple of popular songs on the frequency:

Feel the Same –Battle Tapes

Lucky Boy (Outlines Remix) – DJ Mehdi

Shooting Holes – Twin Shadow

Little White Lie – Living Days

Boogie in Zero Gravity – Black Strobe

With the next title in the series about to be announced anytime now, fans can expect Rockstar to continue to add popular hit songs to the upcoming game and allow the music to add to their overall experience.

Poll : 0 votes