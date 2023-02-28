GTA 5 received a new performance update today, February 28, 2023, which fixed major security flaws and many other performance issues. According to renowned Rockstar insider Tez2 on Twitter, the game has received a new patch on all major platforms, including PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The patch notes are quite comprehensive, listing numerous fixes for major issues that gamers have been facing over the past couple of weeks. Here are the update's build versions on different consoles:

PS4 and Xbox One (1.0.2843.0)

PC (1.0.2845.0)

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (1.0.347.2)

This article will share the complete patch notes of GTA 5’s new update today, highlighting the fixes for all platforms.

Rockstar Games' new GTA 5 update today tackles glitches, bugs, and security hack issues

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MB



Build IDs

PC (1.0.2845.0)

PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)

PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)



Patch notes soon New #GTAV patch on consoles & PC.Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MBBuild IDsPC (1.0.2845.0)PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)Patch notes soon New #GTAV patch on consoles & PC.Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MBBuild IDsPC (1.0.2845.0)PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)Patch notes soon

In his Twitter post, Tez2 reported that the new GTA 5 update patch is around 400MB – 1GB in size, depending on the platform. Here’s a complete list of patch notes available, as per the Rockstar Games support page:

1) PS4/PS5/Xbox Series S/X/One/PC (All platforms)

The new update fixed an issue that prevented gamers from being able to modify the RCV, TM-02 Khanjali, and Chernobog in their facility.

2) PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Series S/X

Security

The new update implements a new data protocol to improve the security of network sessions and messaging.

Game Stability and Performance

General stability improvements.

3) Xbox Series X/S/PS5 (Only current consoles)

Game Stability and Performance

The new update fixes multiple crashes that previously occurred in online sessions.

It also fixed an issue that removed car reflections in some graphics modes.

4) PC

Game Stability and Performance

The new update fixed an issue that prevented players’ accounts from accessing the online servers due to stats having been modified by a third party.

This fixed an issue due to which players were incorrectly notified to complete the Prolog to access the online servers.

It also fixed an issue that enabled some users to abuse text chats on PCs.

Another notable insider, Liam, also shared an after-patch in-game image of GTA 5 and displayed the improved reflections in the mirrors. The issue was first reported last month when gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S were unable to see reflections on the in-game mirrors in Performance Mode.

Liam @billsyliamgta Vehicle window reflections in Performance / RT graphics modes have been fixed in the latest GTA V / GTA Online maintenance update. Vehicle window reflections in Performance / RT graphics modes have been fixed in the latest GTA V / GTA Online maintenance update. https://t.co/uWukst4yye

This update is the latest in Rockstar Games' efforts to improve the game and strengthen the online lobbies for more secure gameplay. However, players should note that it doesn’t fix the God Mode glitch, and a background update to patch it could be expected to arrive soon.

Poll : 0 votes